Design Indaba's Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 announced

9 Mar 2023
Twenty young South African creatives have been selected as participants in the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme for 2023.
Some of the 20 creatives. Source: Supplied.
Some of the 20 creatives. Source: Supplied.

The program’s purpose, supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is to refine skills and equip participants with tactics to elevate their work to a higher standard and promote it in the marketplace.

For 18 years, the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives platform has successfully launched the careers of gifted creatives, including fashion designer Thebe Magugu, furniture designer Mpho Vackier, jewellery designer Katherine-Mary Pichulik, designer and illustrator Daniel Ting Chong, milliner Crystal Birch, and scores of others.

The curator of this year’s edition of the programme is Neo ‘Nene’ Mahlangu, another former Design Indaba Emerging Creative who has gone on to successfully pave her way as both artist and entrepreneur.

Image supplied: Camouflage by Vincent Montocchio
Design Indaba partners with Google to launch 'Colours of Africa'

9 Nov 2022

“It’s an honour to be part of this encouraging process, and it has reinvigorated my own inspiration,” she says. “I’m thrilled to see the calibre of Emerging Creative talent shining in this year’s selection. It’s clear that the future of creativity in our country is in capable hands.”

Mahlangu hand-picked 20 participants from a diverse range of backgrounds and artistic disciplines, including photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, fashion designers and artists.

The 2023 inductees are:

  • Christi-Lee du Plessis
  • Edward Thomas Wakefield
  • Jessie Zinn
  • Johnny Allison
  • Kamil Adam Hassim
  • Khumo Mohloli Morojele
  • Mignonne Busser (Filthy Plinths)
  • Naledi Modupi
  • Nokukhanya Justine Zungu
  • Oteng Hope Kopiso
  • Otsile Rorisang Moumakoe
  • Princia Matungulu
  • Qeren Fourie
  • Rejoice Simphiwe Kunene
  • Rucita and VivekaVassen
  • Sandra Leigh Nagel
  • Sandra Wilken (Riley Axon)
  • Shamyra Moodley
  • Tebogo Selepe
  • Thembi Mthembu

To help advance the Class of 2023, Mahlangu will be presenting a bespoke masterclass on business development, a workshop built on ‘the 5 Bs’ designed to guide the future changemakers on their paths: brilliance, bravery, business skills, branding and brand building. In addition, all the participants will be profiled on the Design Indaba’s channels - its website, social media and weekly newsletter - which are followed by design leaders from across the globe.

For more:
www.designindaba.com

Read more: designers, Design Indaba, creatives, Thebe Magugu

