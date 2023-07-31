Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSo InteractiveStoneHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioBroad MediaOFM RadioeatbigfishClockworkDelta Victor BravoPrimedia BroadcastingCREATESA.TVDStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Enter now to be the next Entrepreneur of the Year

31 Jul 2023
Issued by: Business Partners Limited
In recognition of the unwavering determination and success of South African entrepreneurs, we proudly announce the launch of the Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards. This prestigious event aims to honour and showcase the accomplishments of resilient and dynamic small business owners who have overcome challenges and achieved excellence.
Enter now to be the next Entrepreneur of the Year

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards provide an unparalleled platform to celebrate the achievements of South African entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). We invite all tenacious and innovative entrepreneurs to share their inspiring success stories and be rewarded for their exceptional contributions to the business landscape.

Visit EOY.CO.ZA to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year® competition. Entrepreneurs stand a chance to win their share of an impressive R2 million in prizes, further fueling entrepreneurial ambitions and growth within South Africa.

The Entrepreneur of the Year® awards encourages all aspiring business leaders to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship. Dare to be the driving force behind innovation, economic growth, and positive change in your business community by entering the Entrepreneur of the Year® competition in 2023.

About the Entrepreneur of The Year® Competition

The Business Partners Entrepreneur of the Year® awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of South African entrepreneurs and SMEs who have demonstrated outstanding business excellence. By sharing their success stories and rewarding them, this prestigious event encourages the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Africa.

Click here to enter the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Awards

NextOptions
Read more: Business Partners, Business Partners Limited

Related

Company culture as a cornerstone of long-term success and the metrics that really matter
Business Partners LimitedCompany culture as a cornerstone of long-term success and the metrics that really matter27 Jul 2023
How to find the right partner for your small business
Business Partners LimitedHow to find the right partner for your small business26 Jul 2023
SA's manufacturing sector and the golden opportunities for SMEs
Business Partners LimitedSA's manufacturing sector and the golden opportunities for SMEs25 Jul 2023
Save today, succeed tomorrow: 3 effective saving strategies for small businesses
Business Partners LimitedSave today, succeed tomorrow: 3 effective saving strategies for small businesses19 Jul 2023
How to know if your business idea is the next big thing
Business Partners LimitedHow to know if your business idea is the next big thing18 Jul 2023
3 young SA entrepreneurs with inspiring stories of resilience and perseverance
Business Partners Limited3 young SA entrepreneurs with inspiring stories of resilience and perseverance17 Jul 2023
Why South Africa needs more small businesses
Business Partners LimitedWhy South Africa needs more small businesses14 Jul 2023
How to build South Africa's entrepreneurial capacity
Business Partners LimitedHow to build South Africa's entrepreneurial capacity5 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz