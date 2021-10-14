Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Topco MediaWavemakerDMASASpark MediaTelvivaPrimedia OutdoorLevergyIMC ConferenceAdvertising Media ForumBrave GroupEast Coast RadioSo InteractiveAsk AfrikaOgilvy South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Integrated Project Manager Cape Town
  • Head of Content Remote
  • Junior Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    A fruitful partnership between the KZN Convention Bureau and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    14 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Topco Media
    Topco Media is proud to announce that they partnered up with The KZN Convention Bureau for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, that took place on 6 and 7 October 2021. The Durban KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau is a partnership initiative of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the Ethekwini Municipality that aims to promote the business tourism services that the KwaZulu-Natal and Durban areas have to offer.
    A fruitful partnership between the KZN Convention Bureau and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    The word "Zulu" literally means "people of heaven" and it is this word that the KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau uses to make potential tourists aware of the many stellar attractions of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal and why it is an ideal meeting venue for various events.

    An opportunity for collaboration

    The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offered public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.

    As a gold sponsor, the KZN Convention Bureau was a part of a fireside chat on AfCFTA and what the opportunities are for women. The speakers were Sonto Mayise, acting general manager of the Durban KawaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau, alongside Dr Hazel Goodling, the deputy representative of the UN Women. Together they provided insights on how the level of awareness around the AfCFTA is not what it should be and how we need to build the bridges for a successful AfCFTA together.

    Top women together

    Topco Media is pleased to have partnered with the KZN Convention Bureau for this year’s Standard Bank Top Women Virtual conference and applauds the work that they do in promoting business tourism services of the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal and metropolitan area of Durban.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.


    Read more: Topco Media, Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    Related

    South Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda
    Topco MediaSouth Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda22 hours ago
    How top women in Africa blaze the trail for economic transformation
    Topco MediaHow top women in Africa blaze the trail for economic transformation2 days ago
    How to build a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future workforce
    Topco MediaHow to build a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future workforce2 days ago
    A fruitful partnership between merSETA and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between merSETA and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference2 days ago
    Topco Media applauds President Ramaphosa's launch of Women's Economic Assembly
    Topco MediaTopco Media applauds President Ramaphosa's launch of Women's Economic Assembly7 Oct 2021
    A fruitful partnership between The University of South Africa and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between The University of South Africa and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference1 Oct 2021
    A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference25 Aug 2021
    A fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference24 Aug 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz