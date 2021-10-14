A fruitful partnership between the KZN Convention Bureau and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they partnered up with The KZN Convention Bureau for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, that took place on 6 and 7 October 2021. The Durban KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau is a partnership initiative of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the Ethekwini Municipality that aims to promote the business tourism services that the KwaZulu-Natal and Durban areas have to offer.

The word "Zulu" literally means "people of heaven" and it is this word that the KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau uses to make potential tourists aware of the many stellar attractions of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal and why it is an ideal meeting venue for various events.The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offered public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.As a gold sponsor, the KZN Convention Bureau was a part of a fireside chat on AfCFTA and what the opportunities are for women. The speakers were Sonto Mayise, acting general manager of the Durban KawaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau, alongside Dr Hazel Goodling, the deputy representative of the UN Women. Together they provided insights on how the level of awareness around the AfCFTA is not what it should be and how we need to build the bridges for a successful AfCFTA together.Topco Media is pleased to have partnered with the KZN Convention Bureau for this year’s Standard Bank Top Women Virtual conference and applauds the work that they do in promoting business tourism services of the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal and metropolitan area of Durban.