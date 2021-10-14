Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

E-commerce News Global

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Business services

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Smart TV voice assistant transactions to hit nearly $500m in 2023

14 Oct 2021
Spend through voice assistant-enabled smart TVs will reach nearly $500m in 2023, up sharply from the $126m expected in 2021, according to a report from Juniper Research.

Source:
Source: Pexels

This growth reflects how voice assistants are becoming context‑dependent sales portals, as well as information and control systems, and smart TVs will bring an important visual element to voice assistant purchases.

The new research, titled Voice Assistants: Monetisation Strategies, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, notes that although smartphones will remain dominant in terms of usage, other platforms will grow in importance, as the search for digital assistant monetisation continues.

The study notes that smart TVs will be significant in this, as they can both drive digital media purchases and add visual context to purchases; an element missing from voice-only commerce.

Smartphones remain biggest platform, but context is key


Even with the tech industry’s focus on smart speakers, only 12% of households worldwide will have a smart speaker by 2023. By contrast, Juniper Research expects 72% of smartphones to use voice assistants in the same year. However, smart home voice assistants encourage more consistent use, and offer more direct monetisation than smartphones, which are more likely to use conventional m-commerce, without voice assistant involvement.

Despite this, the report notes that the biggest opportunities for voice assistant monetisation are in the broader IoT space, where context-dependent commerce and services can be deployed, whether through smart home devices in particular rooms, or the use of automotive voice assistants. However, with smartphones often used for in-car connectivity, dedicated automotive assistant growth will be slow, with only 27 million expected to see regular use by 2026.

“In private or semi-private settings, voice assistants can be used to provide many different services,” remarked research co-author James Moar. “Those contexts can provide much value, but the increasingly inter-device nature of voice assistants will make it difficult for single-device assistants to gain traction with consumers.”

Read more: online retail, Juniper Research, digital retail, voice assistants

Related

Source: Getty
#EcomAfrica: Building a digital brand experience for winning customers1 day ago
5 ways to reimagine the retail experience
5 ways to reimagine the retail experience1 day ago
Source: Getty
#EcomAfrica: How to build a successful e-commerce business2 days ago
Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities
Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities8 Oct 2021
Source: OneCart
Massmart forges ahead with OneCart acquisition7 Oct 2021
Online retail growth persists despite financial constraints - OneDayOnly
Online retail growth persists despite financial constraints - OneDayOnly5 Oct 2021
Source: Supplied
4 important factors influencing the retail landscape today5 Oct 2021
Sunglass Hut teams up with Zando to reach online shoppers
Sunglass Hut teams up with Zando to reach online shoppers30 Sep 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz