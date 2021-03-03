Events & Conferencing News South Africa

City Events Permit Office opens applications for events not exceeding 250 people

3 Mar 2021
In light of the latest national disaster regulations allowing for gatherings with limited participants, the City of Cape Town's Events Permit Office is ready to receive and process event permit applications.
Photo by Luis Quintero © from Pexels

The Events Permit Office will only accept and process applications for events not exceeding 250 participants.

Current Disaster Management Act regulations, gazetted on Monday, only allow for gatherings with a maximum of 100 participants for indoor facilities and 250 attendees for outdoor gatherings.

‘The Events Office has been preparing over the last two and a half months to ensure staff are ready to resume the permitting process and provide support to event organisers. It is also important to note that despite the easing of regulations, the safety of all patrons, officials and participants remains our priority. Therefore, in order for event permits to be approved, event organisers have to comply with all hygiene, health and safety protocol requirements,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

The City has developed Protocols for Hosting Safe Events during Covid-19, which guide event organisers on the procedures to follow in order to secure a permit. These are available on the City’s website.

The protocols are in line with the Disaster Management Act and National directives.

The City’s enforcement services will emphasise the sanitising of hands, social distancing and that masks be worn at all times during these events.

Annually, the permit office usually approves more than 1,000 events.

These events annually contribute more than R3bn to the local economy and provide more than 30 000 permanent and temporary jobs to the value chain.

‘We welcome the decision to allow gatherings because this is an important industry which thousands of families rely on for their livelihoods. It is also a major catalyst for economic growth across a wide range of sectors including tourism, hospitality, transportation, security, etc. It is important now, more than ever, for all those in the events value chain to collectively work towards a recovery strategy and the City will continue its role as an economic enabler,’ added Alderman Smith.

For assistance from the event permit office, event organisers can email az.vog.nwotepac@timrep.stneve.
