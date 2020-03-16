The Nedbank IMC Conference 2020 has been postponed

In keeping with the president's address last night and the cabinet guidelines regarding Covid-19, the Nedbank IMC 2020 has been postponed.

Dale Hefer, IMC CEO

moc.ecnerefnoccmi@elad

moc.ecnerefnoccmi@negomi

The Nedbank IMC, South Africa’s largest marketing conference, is sold out with over 750 delegates and 18 speakers. It was scheduled to take place this Thursday, 19 March 2020. IMC CEO, Dale Hefer, has advised that a new date will be established as soon as possible.“We fully respect the prevention guidelines. The good news is that people who had cancelled previously due to concerns of the virus will now be able to attend. We have the full support of our sponsors, speakers and other stakeholders including the Marketing Association of South Africa (Masa) and the IAB. We undertake to supply delegates with no less than one month’s notice of the new date and are committed to a smooth transition to the revised date,” says Hefer.