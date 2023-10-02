Industries

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Appetite SA makes a mark on global stage

2 Oct 2023
Appetite SA, a startup located in Johannesburg, South Africa, recently placed in the top 10 in the product design category at the renowned ZGDW Awards. This international design ceremony recognises the best in all types of design, including product design, visual communications, fashion, and even food design.
Image supplied
Image supplied

This achievement underscores the resilience of the South African spirit, as the Appetite Automatic Pap Maker is a product conceived, developed, and proudly produced in South Africa. It represents an example of South African innovation making a mark on the international stage.

Pap, a traditional South African dish made from maize meal, holds a special place in the culinary culture of the nation. Placing in the design category for its sleek design, combined with its user-friendly interface, has made it a must-have kitchen appliance for the pap lover with a busy lifestyle.

Commenting on the award show and their success the Appetite SA team expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response at the awards show, stating, "We are thrilled to see the incredible reception our Automatic Pap Maker has received and are humbled by this achievement. We hope to bring positive impact to people’s lives, to provide our users with additional time to focus on what truly matters to them and to embrace the joys of cooking classical dishes with a modern twist!”

The unparalleled functionality and cutting-edge design of this household appliance has created a stir on social media, igniting discussions and generating enthusiasm online. Consumers have been raving about its user-friendliness and the flawless pap it creates with the single press of a button. The device has earned the adoration and loyalty of more than a million social media views, capturing the attention and taste buds of many and making it a hot topic around SA.

This Johannesburg startup remains committed to expanding their product line and exploring new possibilities in the realm of modern kitchen appliances.

