Mattel launches building sets made from bio-based plastic

Toy manufacturer Mattel is launching a series of bio-based plastic products under its construction toy brand, Mega. Mega Bloks, will now feature three preschool building sets - Polar Friends, Safari Friends and Woodland Friends - derived from bio-based resins.

The building sets have Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable.The Mega announcement is the second product that Mattel has introduced as part of its recently announced goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030. This new goal expands the Company’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles that were announced in 2011.The company states that it now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90%.“Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority and we are proud to announce Mega’s first product made from bio-based materials,” said Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel. “Our Mega team is deeply committed to bringing the best products to their loyal consumers and they are driving innovation to do this in the most sustainable way.”“Creating a more sustainable world is important to our team, our company and our consumers, and our first construction line derived from bio-based plastics is an example of this,” Bisma Ansari, SVP of Mega, said “Our Mega Bloks are the defining product for Mega, so this next step in innovation allows us to create the high-quality products we know families love from more sustainable materials.”The new line of Mega Bloks will be rolling out to retailers globally.