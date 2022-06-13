Consumer preference for OTC medication spreads in SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market

Within the local and global cough, cold and flu remedies markets, the preference for over-the-counter (OTC) medication is spreading amongst consumers, due to the rising costs of healthcare, and the fact that OTC medication is accessible and more cost-effective. Further contributing to this preference is the fact that consumers are increasingly stocking up on OTC cough, cold and flu remedies in preparation for when they may need it, as well as aboom in e-commerce and home delivery services, which is further supporting the preference for at-home treatment.