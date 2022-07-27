Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecDistellMeltwaterNielsenIQACDOCO SAEverlyticEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-commerce Copywriter Cape Town
  • E-Commerce Specialist Cape Town
  • E-commerce Assistant Pretoria
  • Content QA/Copywriter Cape Town
  • Mid/Senior Buyer Cape Town
  • COO Cape Town
  • CCO Cape Town
  • Midweight Graphic/Online Designer - flexible hours Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Shoprite Group launches online pet store

    27 Jul 2022
    In just one year the Shoprite Group has grown its Petshop Science brand to include 22 physical stores in South Africa, and now it has expanded the concept online with a dedicated e-commerce store.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Petshop Science Online offers a broad selection of more than 2,000 pet-related products. These include food, treats, toys, and more from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz and Nandoe.

    The move is designed to expand Shoprite Group's online presence, and to capitalise on the growing pet economy.

    With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7bn, the group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers pet insurance from just R69 per month. In 2021, the group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.

    “We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” says Mark Cotton, head of e-commerce at the Shoprite Group.

    #StartupStory: Petite French & Co. - a proudly local luxury lifestyle brand for dogs
    #StartupStory: Petite French & Co. - a proudly local luxury lifestyle brand for dogs

    By 13 Jul 2022

    Petshop Science customers can now also create online profiles for their pets, which include their pet’s name, birth date, type and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables PetShop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets’ needs.

    Delivery is free for orders over R450, while a R75 delivery fee will apply to orders less than this. Orders placed by 4pm within a 60km radius from Cape Town CBD and Sandton will qualify for next-day delivery.

    NextOptions
    Read more: online retail, Shoprite Group, pet care, pet economy



    Related

    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination
    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination4 hours ago
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Shoprite chalks up 9.6% annual sales rise1 day ago
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng2 days ago
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital22 Jul 2022
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app21 Jul 2022
    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings15 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz