Shoprite Group launches online pet store

Source: Supplied

Petshop Science Online offers a broad selection of more than 2,000 pet-related products. These include food, treats, toys, and more from premium brands like Hills, Montego, Dog’s Life, Eukanuba, Ultra Dog, Royal Canin, Rogz and Nandoe.

The move is designed to expand Shoprite Group's online presence, and to capitalise on the growing pet economy.

With the pet sector in South Africa now worth over R7bn, the group continues to expand its pet-related offerings. It launched pet insurance in 2020 and now offers pet insurance from just R69 per month. In 2021, the group became the first local retailer to open standalone Petshop Science stores.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver superior service, range, and value to local pet parents. With the launch of Petshop Science Online, we’re adding another way for South Africans to access all of this – but without leaving their homes,” says Mark Cotton, head of e-commerce at the Shoprite Group.

Petshop Science customers can now also create online profiles for their pets, which include their pet’s name, birth date, type and breed. Customers can access these profiles in stores, and it enables PetShop Science to serve loyal shoppers with special offers tailored to their pets’ needs.

Delivery is free for orders over R450, while a R75 delivery fee will apply to orders less than this. Orders placed by 4pm within a 60km radius from Cape Town CBD and Sandton will qualify for next-day delivery.