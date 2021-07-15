Isikhova Media wins publishing rights to South African Builder magazine

Independent publisher Isikhova Media has been awarded the publishing rights to publish South African Builder magazine, the official journal for Master Builders South Africa (MBSA).

The magazine is distributed to all the members of Master Builders Associations (MBA) in SA, as well as the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), which includes architects, structural engineers, quantity surveyors, small, medium and large contractors, sub-contractors and builders' merchants.Content will include the latest news in the building and construction industry as well as topical discussion on industry projects, products, and personalities.“Isikhova Media is working closely with the MBSA to position the publication – which celebrates its centenary in 2023 – to engage more proactively than ever with our membership,” says Roy Mnisi, executive director, MBSA. “The new-look SA Builder - designed by Isikhova - boasts a modern, contemporary and refreshed design which factors in both our online and print readerships while content has been overhauled under the exciting editorship of Raymond Campling.“These changes augur well for a well-entrenched presence in the industry, especially given that SA Builder is the oldest construction magazine in the country and one of the oldest trade publications by far in the entire publishing industry.”