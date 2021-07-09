Magazines News South Africa

Isikhova Media launches Down to Earth magazine

9 Jul 2021
Independent publisher Isikhova Media has added another title to its growing magazine portfolio, Down to Earth.

Down to Earth is an exciting online, bi-annual gardening guide launching spring 2021,” says Jason Aarons, publishing director at Isikhova Media. “ It will target both the novice gardener and the not-so green-fingers and feature expert advice, essential seasonal gardening tasks, ‘how-to’ gardening basics and ideas for South African gardeners in an easy and accessible format.”

Aarons is no stranger to the gardening world, having served as publisher of GardenTalk magazine - published for GardenShop - for more than 10 years and as managing editor of SA Gardening magazine for five.

Editor Deborah Hele is another extremely well-recognised garden industry name, having occupied the dual role of editor of GardenTalk for 14 years and as marketing manager for GardenShop for 13 years.

Down to Earth will provide refreshing and invaluable gardening experiences and an ideal place for advertisers to make their brand grow in the 21st century’s digital age,” says Aarons.
