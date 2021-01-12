Magazines News South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2021

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Lookbook Studio to bring back House and Leisure

12 Jan 2021
Lookbook Studio, an independent media company and creative content studio, has acquired South African décor and design title House and Leisure...
Launched in 1993 by Jane Raphaely, the magazine’s last issue was circulated in April 2020 following the closure, and subsequent liquidation, of Associated Media Publishing in May 2020.

BREAKING: Associated Media Publishing closes its doors permanently after 38 years

Associated Media Publishing has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently...

30 Apr 2020


Lookbook Studio was co-founded in mid-2020 by entrepreneur Pieter Bruwer and creative director and editor Charl Edwards, who was the editor at the helm of House and Leisure when it closed. In addition to a passion for décor and design, they share the conviction that print is not dead. Rather they believe in the value of the editor’s eye and the potential of premium niche publishing.

Lookbook Studio aims to showcase, spotlight and support the décor and design industry by crafting editorially driven content for its own digital and print platforms and for brands. “With an agile digital-first brand like Lookbook and a respected established print-first brand like House and Leisure we want to appeal to a broad audience of design lovers and celebrate the incredible talent in the South African décor and design industry, as well as the writers, editors, photographers and creatives who help bring those stories to light,” says Bruwer.


As for the challenges that plague the publishing industry globally, Bruwer admits there’s no silver bullet. “We will have to do a number of things right in order to make it work and ultimately the biggest factor in doing something differently is the people you involve: That includes the team that we have already put in place at Lookbook Studio, and our plans in terms of involving a diverse network of creatives and editors. We’re focused on building boutique brands that are customer and reader focused; understanding audience; developing strategic partnerships; and providing something unique to our readers.”

For House and Leisure’s relaunch, intended for the first quarter of 2021, Edwards will take up the position of editor-in-chief.

“Work on the relaunch issue is already underway and we’re very excited to see the title returning to news stands and the hands, hearts and homes of print-lovers around the country,” says Edwards.
We’ll be staying true to the brand’s incredible legacy and honouring what readers loved most about it, while ensuring we evolve and direct the brand into its next phase. Watch this space!
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: House and Leisure, Design magazine, decor magazine

Related

#Newsmaker: Trend Forward's Nemeth is Designing Ways' new editor in chief12 Mar 2018
Independent MediaMorris appointed as new editor of Condé Nast House & Garden14 Jun 2017
New Superbalist campaign shot in Senegal20 Jun 2016
[NewsMaker] Tiaan Nagel - editor of House and Leisure14 Jan 2016
Pan-African magazine, Ogojiii launches at WEF Africa3 Jun 2015

News


Show more
Let's do Biz