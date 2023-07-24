JC Auditors launches ESG verification for transport and logistics

JC Auditors (JCA) has launched a new ESG verification service for the transport and logistics sector. The service aims to help companies in the industry enhance their sustainability practices and promote responsible business operations.

Source: Markus Spiske via Pexels

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, social imbalance, and governance inconsistencies, businesses are increasingly recognising the need to integrate ESG principles into their core operations. The transport and logistics sector, a major contributor to global carbon emissions and social impacts, has a critical role to play in driving positive change.

With the help of JCA's ESG verification services, businesses in the transportation and logistics industry will be able to prove their dedication to sustainability, openness, and moral behaviour. JCA will assess different ESG elements, including plans to cut carbon emissions, supply chain ethics, employee welfare, community involvement, and corporate governance measures, through a set procedure.

"We are thrilled to introduce our specialised ESG verification services for the transport and logistics industry," says Oliver Naidoo, the managing director of JC Auditors. "By aligning with globally recognised ESG standards, we aim to empower companies in the sector to adopt responsible business practices and contribute to a greener, safer and resilient supply chain."

Global marketplace certification

JCA's ESG verification process is designed to meet international standards and guidelines set out by organisations such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

"We have customised our verification criteria, taking into account materiality factors applicable to the transport and logistics sector, especially in the context of the operating environment in southern Africa," continues Naidoo. "By adhering to these frameworks, JCA ensures that the verified companies gain credibility and recognition in the marketplace."

In addition to ESG elements contained within the core ISO certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001 and the like, other specific elements applicable to the transport sector have been incorporated e.g., ISO 14083:2023, which promotes a standard methodology for the quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions arising from transport operations.

The transport and logistics companies that undergo JCA's ESG verification will receive a comprehensive report detailing their performance in each assessed category. This report can be utilised to showcase their sustainability commitment to stakeholders, investors, customers, and regulators. "We are hopeful that this ESG verification initiative will translate ESG from an abstract to achievable actions," concludes Naidoo.