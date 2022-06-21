Industries

    Young finance business leader, Travis Meyer, joins Forbes Business Council

    21 Jun 2022
    Travis Meyer, founder and chief executive officer at Thynk Capital Holdings, a boutique investment holdings firm, has joined the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organisation for successful small and mid-sized business owners.

    Source: Supplied. Travis Meyer has joined the Forbes Business Council.
    Members of this elite business community are respected leaders and executives who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of experience in leadership, management, customer engagement, technology and growth.

    Meyer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience.

    Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business-growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

    Bringing together proven leaders


    “We are honoured to welcome Travis Meyer into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.

    “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

    As an accepted member of the Council, Travis has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

    Travis will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

    “I’m thrilled to join this prestigious global organisation,” said Meyer. “At Thynk Capital Holdings, we know that great things in business are achieved by collaboration and teamwork, so I am proud to be a part of a community of global business leaders and executives, who share the same goals and aspirations, and with whom we can work, to drive business, community and economic growth.”
