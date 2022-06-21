Mzansi's youth given a platform to hype their hustle

To celebrate South Africa's resilient young people, during and beyond Youth Month, Nedbank set out to become the ultimate hype man, by launching the #HypeTheHustle campaign through the bank's youth offering Unlocked.me.

Source: Supplied. A young entrepreneur at the Zone 6 event on Youth Day.

Backing SA's young entrepreneurs

Unlocked.Me is Nedbank’s beyond banking platform that provides the youth access to a bank account with zero-rates or maintenance fees as well as the tools they need to kickstart their lives while cultivating healthy recreation and relaxation by unlocking dream destinations and events.Not only do they get epic deals on fashion, technology, and experiences, but they also get the chance to unlock their potential in the job market, grow their careers and build side hustles.The #HypetheHustle campaign kicked off at the ‘Youth Over Everything’ event hosted by DJ PH at Zone 6, Soweto on Youth Day, 16 June. This venue in Soweto celebrated our future leaders with a ‘HypetheHustle’ segment that allowed young people to showcase their talents through singing, rapping their music, and playing their self-produced DJ compilations.“As a bank that takes the youth seriously, this Youth Month Nedbank is all about cheering on the go-getters, plan-makers, Generation Manje. We aim to cheer on the hustlers through meaningful and authentic connections that seek to empower the youth to realise their potential - and most importantly to make better money choices,” says Buli Ndlovu, executive head of marketing, retail and business banking at Nedbank.Hyping up the youth is SA actor, presenter, and influencer, Moshe Ndiki. Ndiki says: “It has really been an exciting experience for me to hype up my fellow South Africans and celebrate their hustles, along with Nedbank. I know what it is like to start a business as a young person, so being able to support in this way drives me even more.”The #HypetheHustle van hyped up entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, with Cape Town and Durban to follow. Follow our Unlocked.Me social-media platforms to find out when the green van will be in your city.South Africa’s youth will also interact directly with the #HypeTheHustle conversation when Moshe and other influencers will host The Hustlers Convos on Twitter Spaces every Tuesday from 16:00 to 17:00, from 21 June to 5 July 2022. Here they will provide information and tips about different industries – while cheering and hyping the youth’s hustle.