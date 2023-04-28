Industries

ESG & Sustainability

Global Citizen App 3.0 making social action daily habit for a more empowered world

28 Apr 2023
Issued by: OnPoint PR
The leading international advocacy organisation launches an updated mobile app designed to help users incorporate activism into their daily lives through actionable tasks and tangible steps.
The world’s leading international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has relaunched its Global Citizen app to help users make a positive impact on the planet, society, and a step closer to ending extreme poverty every day. Through a selection of simple and actionable tasks, users are prompted to take tangible steps toward creating a better world – for themselves and future generations. The relaunch was announced at its annual action summit, Global Citizen NOW.

Bringing together a like-minded community of dedicated forward-thinking individuals, the app’s daily tasks will inspire users to take action on the issues that matter most to them. Whether it's reducing their carbon footprint, advocating for marginalised communities, or fighting poverty, Global Citizen is providing users with the tools and resources to make a genuine impact.

Through empowering users to create change every day, the groundbreaking app motivates users to act on particular goals, turn activism into a habit, and inspire others to do the same along the way.

Key features include:

  • 'For You' screen: Four tasks delivered to users daily, designed to help users make measurable global impact – and it takes only 10 minutes a day.
  • 'Discover' screen: Combined browsable feed featuring all content (video, editorial, actions, challenges, campaigns, etc.) – allowing users to dive deeper into issue areas and stories from activists around the world. They can also filter down to specific types of content depending upon advocacy vertical and activity preference.
  • Journeys: A topical theme or collection of simple, task-based, or sprint task(s) that can be completed within a day or repeated daily or weekly.
  • Ways to celebrate action-taking: When users take action, they earn points and will be provided with ways to celebrate their action-taking – through rewards, leaderboards, badges, goal achievements, amongst others.
  • Your Circle: Offers users an overview of their app community where they can see the other Global Citizens they’re connected to. (coming soon)
  • Goals: Allows users to specify the duration of a personal challenge and prompt for a recommitment at the end of their goal period, making their time spent on the app part of an ongoing lifestyle change, much like any streak. (coming soon)

Global Citizen has a history of connecting audiences with artists at Global Citizen Festivals around the globe to amplify issues the world is facing, calling on governments and corporate leaders to do their part, driving impact, and helping to support their mission of ending extreme poverty now. Expanding from the previously heavily event-focused app, primarily designed around a points and rewards economy, the redesigned Global Citizen App makes activism a part of your daily routine year-round.

Download the Global Citizen app.

Join the movement at globalcitizen.org.

Follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

Global Citizen is the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6bn in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3bn lives.

Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen’s team operates from New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond.

OnPoint PR
OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

