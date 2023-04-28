Global Citizen App 3.0 making social action daily habit for a more empowered world

The world’s leading international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has relaunched its Global Citizen app to help users make a positive impact on the planet, society, and a step closer to ending extreme poverty every day. Through a selection of simple and actionable tasks, users are prompted to take tangible steps toward creating a better world – for themselves and future generations. The relaunch was announced at its annual action summit, Global Citizen NOW.
Bringing together a like-minded community of dedicated forward-thinking individuals, the app’s daily tasks will inspire users to take action on the issues that matter most to them. Whether it's reducing their carbon footprint, advocating for marginalised communities, or fighting poverty, Global Citizen is providing users with the tools and resources to make a genuine impact.
Through empowering users to create change every day, the groundbreaking app motivates users to act on particular goals, turn activism into a habit, and inspire others to do the same along the way.
Key features include:
Global Citizen has a history of connecting audiences with artists at Global Citizen Festivals around the globe to amplify issues the world is facing, calling on governments and corporate leaders to do their part, driving impact, and helping to support their mission of ending extreme poverty now. Expanding from the previously heavily event-focused app, primarily designed around a points and rewards economy, the redesigned Global Citizen App makes activism a part of your daily routine year-round.
Download the Global Citizen app.
Join the movement at globalcitizen.org.
Follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.
Global Citizen is the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6bn in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3bn lives.
Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen’s team operates from New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond.