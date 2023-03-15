Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Pareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRThe Publicity WorkshopSmart MediaHeineken South AfricaSpark MediaKantarMpact PlasticsStilesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Annual Buy Local Summit & Expo returns

15 Mar 2023
The annual Buy Local Summit & Expo will return to the Sandton Convention Centre later this month, with consumers urged to attend.
Source:
Source: Proudly SA

The 11th Buy Local Summit & Expo will be a gathering of various stakeholders of the Buy Local movement, including manufacturers and producers, corporate buyers, enterprise development agencies and programmes, government representatives, policymakers and consumers.

“We are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the Buy Local Summit & Expo in full swing after the brief hiatus which saw us hosting two editions of this event through a largely-virtual, hybrid format,” said Proudly SA chief executive officer, Eustace Mashimbye.

The summit and expo will take place on 27 and 28 March 2023.

Image source: Mathias Rosenthal –
Govt to tighten legislations on procuring locally produced products

10 Mar 2023

Boosting the economy and job creation through localisation

Mashimbye said Proudly SA plays its part in alleviating poverty and unemployment through its broader buy-local campaign, and as a flagship event of the organisation, the summit has multiple objectives aimed at maximising reach and the impact of the campaign.

“These objectives include lobbying all tiers and agencies of government to prioritise localisation in their procurement processes, encouraging corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and educating consumers on the impact of buying local, and its importance in job creation and much-needed economic growth,” he said.

To be held under the theme, ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation’, the two-day programme is expected to attract over 2,000 delegates physically, and many more through the event’s online streaming platform.

“We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular, as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa,” Mashimbye said.

Source: Dambisa Maqoga. Top economist and leader of the Pan-African Investment and Research Services team, Dr Iraj Adedian and chief marketing officer of Proudly SA, Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi
Localisation is the key to expansion, security and survival for specific industries, study shows

By 20 Oct 2022

Expo floor, Business Solutions Hub

Registration for consumers to attend the flagship event has opened.

Consumers will be treated to over 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers on the event’s expo floor, showcasing everything from toys and children's educational material, stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, to delectable food and drink products, as well as utility and luxury vehicles.

Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, support and advise small businesses.

Entities including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) will be on-site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions.

NextOptions
Read more: Buy local, procurement, Sandton Convention Centre, localisation, Proudly SA, Eustace Mashimbye

Related

Locally made, globally loved: How Rogz became a household name in pet gear
Locally made, globally loved: How Rogz became a household name in pet gear8 Mar 2023
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory5 Dec 2022
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA18 Nov 2022
H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity
H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity11 Nov 2022
Source:
Local Fashion Police competition finalists announced8 Nov 2022
SA design firm Dark Horse partners with @home for capsule collection
SA design firm Dark Horse partners with @home for capsule collection7 Nov 2022
Source: ©marushy -
Trends paving the way for the future of retail in Africa4 Nov 2022
Source: Dambisa Maqoga. Top economist and leader of the Pan-African Investment and Research Services team, Dr Iraj Adedian.
Dr Iraj Abedian: Why SA's manufacturing sector should pin down its success at home26 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz