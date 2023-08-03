Corovoca Primary School wins big in the Bata Toughees 'It's your time to shine' competition

Corovoca Primary School, in Avoca, was a lucky winner of R30,000 cash in the Bata Toughees "It's your time to shine" competition.

The school had old, rusted and broken fencing along the main corridor, which posed a danger to the 800 pupils on site.

Corovoca Primary School in Avoca, scooped a cool R30,000 in the Bata Toughees “It’s your time to shine” competition. In their submission, the school identified major repairs that the school needed to undertake to keep learners safe. With the cash winnings, the school replaced old, rusted and broken fencing with new fencing. Pictured in the cash handover are, from left, Principal Jabusile Mamba, Deputy Head Dhanaseelan Naick and Bata South Africa Marketing Administrator Thando Zondani.

“When I saw the competition, I knew I had to enter to have an opportunity at winning. We have four major renovation projects at the school. The ones we are able to undertake is determined by the finance available,” said Deputy Head Dhanaseelan Naick.

He entered the Bata Toughees competition which asked entrants to describe how winning a share of R300,000 will help them “shine”.

“With minimal school fees, there is only so much we can do. But we remain committed to creating a safe, secure, happy and overall conducive environment for our children to learn in. When that happens, then we all are able to learn, grow, succeed and shine,” said Naick.

The school was informed earlier this year.

“We immediately went into planning mode. The more than a decade-old fence, had sharp edges and posed a danger to children had they happened to fall on it. We used the cash prize towards putting up the new fence. Now our children are safe,” said Principal Jabusile Mamba.

Bata Country Manager Michael Wyatt said: “Children are at the heart of the Toughees brand. This competition received an overwhelming response. We are excited for all the winners, and we cannot wait to see how you shine. Congratulations to the wonderful staff and pupils at Corovoca Primary School. We know you’ve put the winnings to good use, allowing all your learners to shine in a safe environment.”



