Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BataSportsmans WarehouseGfK – An NIQ CompanySmart MediaBurnesseoDNA Brand ArchitectsBMi ResearchFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Corovoca Primary School wins big in the Bata Toughees 'It's your time to shine' competition

3 Aug 2023
Issued by: Bata
Corovoca Primary School, in Avoca, was a lucky winner of R30,000 cash in the Bata Toughees "It's your time to shine" competition.

The school had old, rusted and broken fencing along the main corridor, which posed a danger to the 800 pupils on site.

Corovoca Primary School in Avoca, scooped a cool R30,000 in the Bata Toughees “It’s your time to shine” competition. In their submission, the school identified major repairs that the school needed to undertake to keep learners safe. With the cash winnings, the school replaced old, rusted and broken fencing with new fencing. Pictured in the cash handover are, from left, Principal Jabusile Mamba, Deputy Head Dhanaseelan Naick and Bata South Africa Marketing Administrator Thando Zondani.
Corovoca Primary School in Avoca, scooped a cool R30,000 in the Bata Toughees “It’s your time to shine” competition. In their submission, the school identified major repairs that the school needed to undertake to keep learners safe. With the cash winnings, the school replaced old, rusted and broken fencing with new fencing. Pictured in the cash handover are, from left, Principal Jabusile Mamba, Deputy Head Dhanaseelan Naick and Bata South Africa Marketing Administrator Thando Zondani.

“When I saw the competition, I knew I had to enter to have an opportunity at winning. We have four major renovation projects at the school. The ones we are able to undertake is determined by the finance available,” said Deputy Head Dhanaseelan Naick.

He entered the Bata Toughees competition which asked entrants to describe how winning a share of R300,000 will help them “shine”.

“With minimal school fees, there is only so much we can do. But we remain committed to creating a safe, secure, happy and overall conducive environment for our children to learn in. When that happens, then we all are able to learn, grow, succeed and shine,” said Naick.

The school was informed earlier this year.

“We immediately went into planning mode. The more than a decade-old fence, had sharp edges and posed a danger to children had they happened to fall on it. We used the cash prize towards putting up the new fence. Now our children are safe,” said Principal Jabusile Mamba.

Bata Country Manager Michael Wyatt said: “Children are at the heart of the Toughees brand. This competition received an overwhelming response. We are excited for all the winners, and we cannot wait to see how you shine. Congratulations to the wonderful staff and pupils at Corovoca Primary School. We know you’ve put the winnings to good use, allowing all your learners to shine in a safe environment.”

NextOptions
Bata
Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
Read more: Bata, Michael Wyatt, Bata Toughees

Related

Driving quality in local shoe manufacturing
BataDriving quality in local shoe manufacturing25 Jul 2023
Exclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores
BataExclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores12 Jul 2023
Power shoes now available at Mr Price Sport
BataPower shoes now available at Mr Price Sport27 Jun 2023
New strategic appointment to bolster Bata's regional expansion
BataNew strategic appointment to bolster Bata's regional expansion25 May 2023
Senior finance appointments at footwear giant Bata
BataSenior finance appointments at footwear giant Bata15 May 2023
Bata South Africa taking strides towards expansion
BataBata South Africa taking strides towards expansion8 May 2023
Bata SA backs The Litterboom Project's beach clean-ups
BataBata SA backs The Litterboom Project's beach clean-ups25 Apr 2023
Bubblegummers are back! Strong, comfy, scented sneakers for building imagination without limits
BataBubblegummers are back! Strong, comfy, scented sneakers for building imagination without limits14 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz