Icon Oncology announce good news for Free State cancer patients

The multi-million-rand, Varian Halcyon™ Linac was installed at the Icon Oncology unit in the heart of the Bloemfontein CBD. The linac is incredibly patient-friendly with a spacious open-bore design which is roomy and quiet. The design of the machine makes radiation treatment a much more reassuring and positive experience for patients. New-generation machines like the Varian Halcyon™ employs a human-centred design philosophy which places the patient at the centre of the technology Left Back row: Sr Ilza Koen (Radiotherapy Nurse support) and radiothrapists Annemarie Combrinck), Sulani Leek and Jessica Muller. Front row: Genevieve Smiles (Receptionist), Evedne Blaauw (Lead Radiotherapist) and Michaella Morphis (Medical Physicist). The machine was officially commissioned by a team of Bloemfontein oncologists. Left to right, Dr Brent-Nolan Green, Dr Corlia Loots, Dr Sandra Bonnet and Dr Thomas Erasmus. Icon Oncology celebrated the commissioning of the machine with top Bloemfontein oncologists. From left to right, Dr Brent-Nolan Green, Dr Corlia Loots, Jennifer Fuller (Regional Business Manager Icon Oncology), Dr Sandra Bonnet and Dr Thomas Erasmus. The radiation therapy team celebrated the arrival of the new Varian Halcyon Linac. Back Left, Jessica Muller, Jennifer Fuller (Regional Business Manager) and Sulani Leek. Front left, Evedne Blaauw (Lead Radiotherapist) Michaella Morphis (Medical Physicist) and Annemarie Combrinck. Annemarie Combrinck (Radiotherapist) and Evedne Blaauw (Lead Radiotherapist) treating a patient on the Linac (a model was used). A staged photo with a model to demonstrate the how the Linac accommodates a patient.