Gauteng Omicron cases rise at a rate 'not seen before'

While Gauteng is seeing an unprecedented rapid rise in positive coronavirus cases, the province's premier, David Makhura, called for calm.



Source: Daily Maverick/Shiraaz Mohamed “Last week we almost panicked,” he said. “But we can contain this. It will depend on what we do.



“We are getting ready for the worst. But there is no need to panic. We have dealt with this before… We are not panicking but we are deeply concerned.”



Read more at “Last week we almost panicked,” he said. “But we can contain this. It will depend on what we do.“We are getting ready for the worst. But there is no need to panic. We have dealt with this before… We are not panicking but we are deeply concerned.”Read more at Daily Maverick