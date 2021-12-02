Industries

Africa

Gauteng Omicron cases rise at a rate 'not seen before'

2 Dec 2021
While Gauteng is seeing an unprecedented rapid rise in positive coronavirus cases, the province's premier, David Makhura, called for calm.

Source: Daily Maverick/Shiraaz Mohamed
Source: Daily Maverick/Shiraaz Mohamed
“Last week we almost panicked,” he said. “But we can contain this. It will depend on what we do.

“We are getting ready for the worst. But there is no need to panic. We have dealt with this before… We are not panicking but we are deeply concerned.”

Read more at Daily Maverick
SOURCE

Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.
Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
David Makhura, Fourth wave

