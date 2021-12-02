Shoprite launches standalone pharmacy format MediRite Plus

Shoprite Group has opened its first standalone pharmacy store, MediRite Plus, in Willowbridge Village in Cape Town.
Source: Supplied
While the retail group has more than 140 MediRite pharmacies, until now these have all been located inside the company's supermarkets.
The launch of MediRite Plus marks the group's third new store format unveiled in just one week, following the recent opening of the Checkers Little Me baby store
and the smaller format Checkers Foods store
.
Health and wellness
The Shoprite Group said that the new MediRite Plus is a one-stop health and wellness destination, with an affordable and accessible product range that includes collagen, almond milk, beauty, skincare and baby brands, and the UK’s popular Salt of the Earth natural deodorant.
Source: Supplied
The standalone store was designed to offer a tranquil environment – complete with a specially developed, calming scent – where customers can fulfill all their pharmacy needs, including specialised healthcare items like wheelchairs, walkers and crutches.
Getting prescription medicine is also convenient with PrepMyScript, which makes it easy to pre-order chronic repeat medication. And MediRite Courier Pharmacy Service will deliver repeat prescription medication straight to a customer’s door at no extra cost – a free service contracted to most medical aids.
The pharmacy accepts all major medical aids, and customers can also use their Xtra Savings cards to benefit from the rewards programme. Qualified, professional pharmacists are on duty to assist and advise customers, the group said.