Forensic Pathology Services under severe pressure

The Western Cape Government Health's (WCGH's) Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) is currently experiencing high case load admissions. This is being further impacted by a high staff Covid-19 infection rate.

Advice for family members

This is according to Mr Ryan Clayton, FPS acting director who is proactively informing the public of potential delays in delivery due to service pressure.The WCGH requests that families remain patient should there be any case delays."Officials are currently going above and beyond to try and alleviate the pressures currently being experienced at the respective Metropole facilities. This is due to a high volume of cases that need to be managed," Clayton said.“We recognise that the time of bereavement is a stressful and difficult period. For this reason, we are doing everything we can to speed up but also streamline the process."During high-pressure periods, we manage cases as per our set prioritisation criteria. Cases will therefore be allocated, and autopsies performed in chronological order on identified cases first."To expedite the process, family members should please ensure that they do the following:* Provide the original identification document or driver’s license of the deceased as well as your own.If your own documentation or that of the deceased is lost or stolen, please go to your SAPS investigating officer who must accompany you to the facility to confirm the identification for both yourself and the deceased.* In cases of sudden or unexpected death, provide all medical documentation and medical information regarding the deceased.If the deceased is under the age of 18, supply the Road to Health chart (clinic card) of the child or infant."As soon as the situation alleviates, we will revert to our long-standing practice of accommodating requests for whatever reason for prioritisation," Clayton said.