Multi-strain products supporting South Africa’s probiotics market culture

Both globally and locally, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the many benefits associated with probiotics, resulting in growing demand and innovation in the probiotics industry. With this, market players have been launching new probiotic products that offer multiple benefits, over and above gut health, through the incorporation of multiple strains and added functional ingredients. These multi-strain and combination probiotic products are also supporting the South African market, by offering consumers well-rounded products that address a variety of issues.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Probiotics Industry Landscape Report 2023 carefully uncovers the global and local probiotics market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African probiotics market environment and its future.

Globally, the probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to experience continued growth over the next few years, with the total market value projected to reach approximately $9.4bn in 2027, from $6.9bn in 2023. In particular, the market is predicted to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%, over the 2023 to 2027 forecast period.

The South African probiotic Supplements market has experienced very strong growth, in terms of retail value at current 2023 prices, achieving a significant increase of 10.9% year-on-year, relative to 2022. This increase is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2027.

As probiotics continue to gain in popularity, global industry players are expanding on their current offerings with products that target various health areas, by including multiple strains and added functional ingredients. For example, in 2023, Goli Nutrition launched its 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics gummy product, a world-first innovation that contains strains of prebiotics, postbiotics, and probiotics, that work together to offer multiple benefits, including gut, immune, and overall digestive health.

In addition, Nurture recently introduced its Digestion + Immunity Probiotic Powdered Drink, containing two probiotic strains, as well as prebiotics and added vitamins, to support its dual benefit proposition in digestion and immunity. Nestlé’s Solgar brand also introduced a new probiotic line that contains various multi-strain products, such as its Women’s Complete probiotic, with eight clinically studied strains for different purposes, and its Daily Support Probiotic, containing five different strains.

Similarly, in South Africa, multi-strain probiotics are also starting to gain traction, with their use and benefits being supported by recent local research. As an illustration, a recent study by various local research and medical experts highlighted the effectiveness of a multi-strain probiotic in reducing early and late neonatal gut colonisation, with drug-resistant gram-negative bacteria.

As a result of this interest in multi-strain probiotics, these products are becoming increasingly popular, with local players also introducing new products with multiple strains.

For example, Biogen recently expanded its Platinum range of probiotics with the release of multiple new products, including the new Biogen Supreme Probiotic 4-Strain. This product contains four different probiotic strains to provide various benefits, such as supporting digestion, normalising microbial gut balance, offering immune support, and preventing diarrhoea and constipation. The company also launched its new Travel-Biotic product, which features a 9-strain combination of probiotics, backed by research to support different travel-related digestive issues, such as traveller’s diarrhoea.

Interestingly, the local organic healthcare brand, Pure Beginnings, also launched a new multi-strain probiotic deodorant, as part of the recent expansion of its range. This product, namely Sensitive Prebiotics + Probiotics, contains prebiotic and probiotic strains to offer sensitive protection for reactive skin, that alters the metabolism of odour-causing bacteria on the skin of the armpit, allowing consumers to feel fresh all day.

