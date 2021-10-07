Industries

Is medical travel safe? A webinar to discuss the expanding the African space for medical tourism

7 Oct 2021
Issued by: COHSASA
Two global healthcare accreditation bodies are joining forces to seek to expand the medical travel space in Africa by ensuring that patients are safe and receive quality care.
The first webinar is on 12 October. This will be about building trust in patients seeking medical care in countries other than their own. The second, on October 26 (details to come), will be geared to the hospitality industry.

We would hope that more managers and executive managers of facilities would start seeing the ROI on achieving accreditation with international standards and, moreover, becoming accredited as trusted medical travel providers.

The registration link explains what the webinars are going to be about: https://www.globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/webinar-cohsasa-building-patient-trust-through-accreditation-certification-for-medical-travel-programs.

About COHSASA.

If you want to know more about GHA: https://www.globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/.

COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

