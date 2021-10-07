Why every South African needs to eat more vegetables and fruit every day

In the second pandemic year with new variants rising and straining the country, the health of South Africans remains a top-of-mind concern. Covid-19 is not our only battle. The country has high levels of diet and lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, as well as both significant under- and over-nutrition challenges. All of these conditions make us more vulnerable to the coronavirus, but also highlight how much power we have over our health simply through our daily food choices. This is the message from an alliance of South African health organisations who are collaborating with the Department of Health and the Department of Basic Education to promote the 2021 National Nutrition Week theme, "Eat more vegetables and fruits every day".