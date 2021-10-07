Medscheme data shows effect of Covid-19 vaccination

Medscheme has shared Covid-19 data on hospitalisation and death in relation to being vaccinated, partially vaccinated and not vaccinated.

Data collected by Medscheme

Hospital admissions for vaccinated

96.3 in 100 are not vaccinated*

2.6 in 100 are partially vaccinated

1.1 in 100 are fully vaccinated.

193 in 200 are not vaccinated

6.1 in 200 are partially vaccinated

0.9 in 200 are fully vaccinated.

968 in 1,000 are not vaccinated

30.3 in 1,000 are partially vaccinated

1.7 in 1,000 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines update

Covid-19 pathology claims

AfroCentric’s Medscheme, one of SA’s largest medical scheme administrators, adminsters schemes such as Bonitas, Fedhealth, POLMED, the SABC and Nedgroup Medical Aid.Data is collected for most of the 3.9 million beneficiaries under Medscheme’s management and includes 15 medical schemesThe Covid-19 positive admission trends observed by Medscheme are remarkably similar to those reported by National Institute of Communicable Diseases’ (NICD’s) DATCOV, although they are only for a portion of the South African population and largely private sector.Nationally the third wave of Covid-19 +ve (positive) hospital admissions peaked 12 weeks ago. Covid-19 +ve hospital admissions in Kwazulu-Natal peaked six weeks ago and Eastern Cape peaked five weeks ago.*Some in the not vaccinated group may have been vaccinated but no vaccination claim has been received so it is marked as not vaccinated.Of the medical schemes in AfroCentric/Medscheme’s care, 449 079 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, based on claims data received from across all schemes since Monday, 17 May.In the 18-34 age group, 66,791 have already been vaccinated.Further vaccine claims are still being refined, and the scheme is working on incorporating additional data sources.As of October 2021 Medscheme has received 2,205 million claims for Covid-19 pathology tests across all its schemes since March 2020, with 18.56% positive on average, higher during the Covid-19 peaks and lower in between peaks.