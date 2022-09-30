Everyone a winner at Sappi Safety Awards

The two safest business units that were singled out as overall winners, was the Sappi Stanger Mill in the manufacturing category, and Sappi Forests Zululand in the forestry category. Both these business units are extending their reign as top units for a second year running.
The awards are held annually to celebrate the achievements by employees and contractors who are nominated for their consistent and uncompromising commitment and dedication to Sappi’s zero-injury approach to safety, keeping everyone in their scope of influence safe and protected throughout the year.
Individuals that were singled out were:
Contractors that excelled were IPSS Contractors at Ngodwana Mill, Mhlambanyathi Forestry in Mpumalanga, Waybar Construction at Saiccor Mill and Farmusa Agric & Forestry Contractors in KwaZulu-Natal.
One of the key fundamentals of the Sappi Southern Africa (SSA) business strategy is to drive operational excellence and one of the ways in which this is championed is through acknowledging and celebrating our safety-first culture. Supporting the health, safety and well-being of our employees and contractor employees is the cornerstone of our business. All our pulp and paper mills are certified to OHSAS 18001 to ensure best practice in health and safety, and we work to entrench the principles of safety first across all our operations every day, to encourage a 24/7 safety mindset.
“The importance of these awards has grown, making them highly prized in our company,” said SSA CEO Alex Thiel. “It is always my greatest pleasure to recognise the individuals and teams – both from within Sappi, but also from our contractor ranks – who show their unflinching commitment to safety by being always vigilant, looking out for the safety of all, and having the courage to challenge any unsafe acts or conditions. They may be the winners of the awards, but in doing what they do, they make winners of us all – ensuring that thousands of people return home safely to their families and loved ones every day.”
Sappi’s annual Safety Excellence Awards have become a celebration of safe behaviour and display a company where safety has become a way of life for its employees and contractors.