    Fresh updates for Spotify’s Afrobeats site

    4 Jan 2024
    Spotify's Afrobeats site, dedicated to celebrating the genre’s global impact and African roots, just got fresh updates.
    Source: © Billboard Rema surpassed a billion streams on Spotify with his track Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez
    In 2023 Spotify dedicated a site to Afrobeats. The site quickly became an online hub dedicated to all things Afrobeats.

    The new updates showcase Davido as the most streamed Afrobeats artist in 2023. Unavailable by Davido also claims the top spot of the most streamed Afrobeats tracks in 2023 and Rema’s album, Rave and Roses Ultra, stood out as the most streamed Afrobeats album in 2023.

    The updates allow Afrobeats enthusiasts to feed their passion with details about the most streamed Afrobeats tracks, albums and artists.

    This new content adds to the available information already on the site about the genre's beginnings, evolution, fusion of styles, cultural impact, and highlights of notable women who have played influential roles.

    Pride to the African continent

    Afrobeats' exponential growth and global acceptance are evident in its significant milestones.

    From Rema’s groundbreaking achievement of surpassing a billion streams on Spotify with his track Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez, Afrobeats artists being nominated for and winning the prestigious Grammy awards, to other Afrobeats artists headlining their shows at iconic venues both home and abroad; the music genre is taking its position as a leading and globally celebrated cultural export from Africa.

    Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s managing director for sub-Saharan Africa says, “The tenacity, musical prowess and accomplishments of Afrobeats artists bring pride to the African continent and is worthy of celebration. Spotify is delighted to spotlight Afrobeats artists who are breaking boundaries as catalysts of growth for the Afrobeats genre”.

    Bloomberg Television adds new programming for African audience

    3 Nov 2023

