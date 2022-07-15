Industries

    BabyYumYum.co.za partners with SA Mom blogs for The SA Parenting Blog Awards 2022

    15 Jul 2022
    Issued by: BabyYumYum.co.za
    BabyYumyum.co.za is proud to announce a pioneering partnership with SA Mom blogs and the upcoming SA Parenting Blog Awards 2022.
    BabyYumYum.co.za partners with SA Mom blogs for The SA Parenting Blog Awards 2022

    The SA Mom Blogs was started in 2014 to provide a platform where mommy bloggers could connect, share ideas and experiences in the South African context as the blogger industry has substantially evolved. The SA Parenting Blog Awards was launched on the back of this authoritative brand to recognise and reward great writing in the parenting space.

    Parenting blogs are among the fastest-growing sectors of niche content on the Internet, and for good reason. Parents need to read these personal stories – whether purely for entertainment, for educational purposes or to find solace in shared experiences - to feel like they aren’t alone. This sentiment makes for the perfect fit with BabyYumYum.co.za, SA’s #1 Parenting Portal, who is the first choice for parents and parents to-be for all content on parenting and raising a family written by experts and the very same bloggers.

    Now in its fourth year, the SA Parenting Blog Awards will have a strong media backing through the new partnership BabyYumYum.co.za as well as a renewed energy and sense of prestige for winners.

    Apart from additional awards exposure, BabyYumYum.co.za will bring additional value by attracting brand partners and securing great prizes and incentives that will encourage local bloggers to enter and help bring their talent into the spotlight.

    The call for entries opens from 15 July to 31 August with a stringent four-week judging process and winners will be announced in the first week of October.

    The Awards are backed by a strong panel of judges, including AfroDaddy blogger Terence Mentor, author and actress Salamina Mosese, award-winning journalist and editor Sonja Naude and BabyYumYum.co.za’s own award-winning editor, Kate Macfarlane.

    For more information and to enter your blog or individual blog posts for consideration, visit www.samomblogs.co.za/awards from 15 July.

    The categories this year include:

    Overall Best Parenting Blog
    Best Blog post: Fashion & Beauty
    Best Blog post: Crafts & Things to do with kids
    Best Blog post: Food
    Best Blog post: Health & wellness
    Best Blog post: Inspirational & heartfelt
    Best Blog post: Humour
    Best Social media post
    Best Blog post: Parenting
    Best Blog post: Travel & photography
    Best Blog post: Financial advice

    BabyYumYum.co.za
    BabyYumYum.co.za is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.



