Ringing the closing bell, before the Christmas chimes start

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

DMASA

Association for Communication and Advertising

Grey Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Provantage Media Group

Dentsu

IAB South Africa

Everlytic

KAYA 959

Innovate Durban

Mann Made

Our Salad Mix

Kantar

Topco Media

Hook, Line & Sinker

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
  • The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    Bring your lowtops or hightops, because Lindile Xoko's playbook will make you run! Issued by Algorithm Hackers Digital
  • Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place on 27 August. There were 619 winners overall, chosen from 1,726 finalists and 54 countries.
  • Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA
    South Africa's e-commerce market has grown substantially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but its potential to double by a further 100% to 5,6% of the total retail market is possible if e-tailers fix issues with their online CX, according to findings from the third annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report. CX refers to among other things, etailers' trustworthiness, ease-of-use, security, delivery and after-sales support.
  • Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* holds you back from making fast decisions. What are the early indicators that can aptly point you to the right direction for growth? These three - accentuated by Covid-19 marketing truths - give us the answer. By Mary Kyriakidi, Issued by Kantar
  • Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Turkish multinational consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik is expanding its portfolio in southern Africa by adding the Beko brand to its local portfolio. Beko is a freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and the number one large home appliances brand in the UK.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ringing the closing bell, before the Christmas chimes start

30 Aug 2021
The sales world was complicated before Covid-19 was even on the global stage. Now it's even more so with several communication laws and enforced data governance adding ever more layers of complexity to the sales function.
Source:
Source: www.pexels.com

The pressure to perform has never been greater, and with four months left to this calendar year, with the Christmas shutdown period looming, sales teams are under immense pressure to deliver against sales targets.

The markets have never been more competitive – now is the time to be the team making sure that the sale, the bottom line, and the business, go on. The good news is that the electronic act allows for new sales and customer interaction if done correctly.

“With the ever-increasing drive to regulate data, the support offered by marketing within any sales-led organisation will play a critical role in helping to steer the sales function. Sales and Marketing professionals need to understand, what they can and can’t do to get the customer from audience participant to lead in the show. With just over three months to Christmas, there remains an expectation on the sales team to ensure that targets are met, regardless of the challenges; the show must go on, the closing bell must still be rung,” says Louise Robinson, sales director of CG Consulting.

There are fundamental factors that businesses and sales professionals should understand:
  • You can in fact buy new data, taking ownership of the acquired data ensures you remain compliant and abide by the PoPI Act. You can communicate via phone and email with new clients as long as communication is relevant and comes from a reputable email address.

  • Should the client not wish to be contacted, they must be removed from the database immediately.

  • You can still navigate the unchartered course of acquiring new customers, just ensure that the data you are using to do so has been ethically acquired from a reputable source.

“Sales professionals have approached us to ensure that data-checks and data- cleanses are completed ethically, entrusting that we have acquired the rights to engage with the customer as required. We understand that this new remote work environment means getting the right data for a potential sales lead is harder. However, as specialists that work to acquire company data for professional use, CG Consulting can assist marketing and sales teams in leveraging the right data and we empower our customers to refocus and differentiate themselves with the right contact,” adds Robinson.

In sales, new and updated databases are essential to continuously generate new leads. It makes business sense to have data-rich systems that contain people-centric information with accurate, relevant personal details that lead to having the right conversations; empowering the salesforce with the insights they require to ring that closing bell.

Everyone knows sales is a numbers game! There are very few quick wins to be gained in the current sales cycle. Thinking out of the box, hard work, building relationships, in a direct and targeted manner will result in sales, in the long run, building a pipeline for 2022.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Louise Robinson, sales and marketing

News


Show more
Let's do Biz