BMi Research appoints new CEO and COO

BMi Research has appointed Jenni-Ruth Coggin as its new chief executive officer and Cindi Collett as chief operating officer.

Coggin, who has held the position of general manager, consumer behaviour and business insights at BMi Research, for the past year, replaces outgoing CEO Kevin Kruger who successfully served the company over the last two difficult years.During his tenure at the helm Kruger recrafted a new strategy for the business and navigated it through the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.Coggin is no stranger to the research sector. Prior to joining BMi Research she was an account director at Kantar and, before that, an account director at Millward Brown. She has close to two decades of experience in the research sector ranging from media and research executive positions to account manager, project implementation manager and account director roles, working with a range of heavyweight brands.During the course of her research career, she has amassed a deep understanding of how companies can use research to operate more efficiently. One of her key skills is her ability to transform data into engaging presentations that lead to evidence-based decisions and highly effective marketing plans.She has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), a Master of Science, a Certificate in Marketing Research and a Diploma in Life Coaching.“I’m very excited to be taking over from Kevin as CEO,” says Coggin. “In the past 18 months BMi Research has been both innovative and agile, providing valuable insights and increasingly more relevant products to meet the new normal in a particularly challenging environment. After a challenging year due to both the pandemic and an economic downturn, BMi Research is well positioned to partner with clients to drive valuable business growth with cutting-edge modern research methodologies and actionable marketing insights.”Collett, who joined BMi Research a decade ago and has a thorough knowledge of the business, has been BMi Research’s general manager in the Pricing Intelligence & Revenue Growth Management division for the past year. She has extensive experience in partnering with clients, identifying business opportunities, managing projects, and leading teams of researchers to deliver quality results.