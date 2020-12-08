Dis-Chem's nursing practitioners now also training on the go

Smart-Cnnect has expanded training through its app to retail clinic nursing practitioners starting November 2020.

Smart-Cnnect revolutionises staff training The Medicare Health group of pharmacies are now training their staff using the Smart-Cnnect app, a digital staff training mobile application that is fully customisable to an array of environments...

Training in the clinic space will be focussed on the patients the clinic nursing practitioners interact with. Many patients visit clinics for diabetic care and advice, wellness tests (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol etc.), feminine health as well as child and infant care. The clinic nurse is in the ideal position to support these patients with advice following tests and they play an integral role in supporting moms with infants and children – especially during vaccination appointments.The launch of the Smart-Cnnect training in the clinics will kick-off with training focussed on fungal skin infections – identification, management and treatment thereof, managing diabetes and supporting patients in the correct use of their diabetes devices, infant and children pain and fever management and infant nutrition.The platform features an interactive environment with a gamified approach that makes the experience more fun and engaging. Staff can engage in the training using their mobile devices in any place, at any time.According to Regan du Preez, head of business development at Smart Media: “Expansion of the app into the clinic sister space means that they no longer have to stop what they’re doing to upskill themselves and keep abreast with the latest training available in their field. Training is quick and flexible, giving them the knowledge they need to better treat patients.”It includes product boost, continuous professional development (CPD) and category training as well as the ad-hoc weekly pop quiz.Established in 2004, Smart Media is an in-store innovator that provides South African retailers with 360° solutions designed to entrench brand loyalty with shoppers. It delivers integrated in-store advertising offerings that encompass every step of the shopper journey.Smart Media inspires confidence with retailers through innovation in the in-store media space as it continuously looks for new ways to create magical moments between a brand and its customers. Designed to educate the customer and drive sales, the Smart Media in-store advertising value proposition keeps brands top of mind in an increasingly competitive market.