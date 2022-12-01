Industries

Shoprite Group's top suppliers for 2022

1 Dec 2022
Family-owned small business Browns Foods was among a host of standout suppliers recognised by the Shoprite Group at its Supplier of the Year Awards.
Mabel Akinlabi from Brown Foods, winner in the SMME category with the winner of the Sustainability category, Annette Devenish from Infection Protection Products, at the Shoprite Group's 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards.
Mabel Akinlabi from Brown Foods, winner in the SMME category with the winner of the Sustainability category, Annette Devenish from Infection Protection Products, at the Shoprite Group's 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards.

Held recently following a three-year hiatus, the annual awards recognise the valuable contribution suppliers make to the success of the group.

Finalists across 10 categories were evaluated on criteria such as the extent to which they had contributed towards the retailer’s growth and improved earnings, their stockholding and service levels, the efficiency of their administration processes, and the manner in which they provide support at store level.

Jozi family builds blossoming corndogs business
Jozi family builds blossoming corndogs business

9 Mar 2021

The 2022 winners in each category are:

  • Groceries: Futurelife
  • Health & Beauty: Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Perishables: Eskort
  • Beverages/Liquor & Wine: South African Breweries
  • SMME (Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises): Browns Foods
  • Fruit & Vegetables: Wildeklawer
  • Butcheries: Malu Pork
  • Sustainability: Infection Protection Products
  • Convenient Food & Private Labels: Feinschmecker Deli Meats
  • General Merchandise: Duracell

Pick n Pay Small Supplier Awards 2022 winners, with Pick n Pay's head of ESD Mishinga Seyuba Kombo (centre). Source: Supplied
These are Pick n Pay's top small suppliers for 2022

2 days ago

In South Africa, the group spent R18.7bn on Black-owned suppliers in the past financial year, with R12.6bn allocated to Black women-owned suppliers, up from R8.5bn in 2021.

Mabel Akinlabi, co-founder of Brown Foods commented on her company's win: “Myself and my husband, who is now COO, approached the Shoprite Group with basically a dream. I am a testament of what happens when you put your money where your mouth is and take innovation seriously. We get to stand on the shoulders of a giant and we are grateful for the opportunity.”

NextOptions
Shoprite, Duracell, Checkers, Shoprite Group, retail supply, supplier development, grocery retail, Eskort

