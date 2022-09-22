Builders launches Builders+ benefits programme

Home improvement and DIY brand, Builders, have launched a brand-new benefits programme, Builders+.

Builder+, which is available to customers from this week, is positioned as “the plus side of life” and will improve customers' shopping experience by keeping track of their preferred products and service and giving them the best deals.

“We’re excited about the launch of Builders+. “We wanted to provide our customers with a rewards programme that fits into their daily shopping,” says Janet Booysen, Builders marketing executive.

“By signing up to the plus side of life, shoppers will have access to amazing deals, personalised offers tailored for them, and a rewards system that doesn't expire. Saving has never been simpler,” Booysen further explains.

The plus side of life is finally here! Save more, get more and get more done with Builders+ ��

Sign up for Builders+ today �� https://t.co/TOVaE0xh0v �� #HeresToHome pic.twitter.com/Z0AjkqIFKi — Builders (@BuildersSA) September 20, 2022

Customer-service-related benefits

Builders+ benefits are available immediately and joining the programme is free.

Shoppers can look forward to exciting customer-service-related benefits such as monthly competitions, the choice of a virtual or physical card (or both), automatic digital receipts, making return purchases a breeze, and early access to exciting store promotions.

The programme also offers savings-related benefits such as special Builders+ deals, personalised offers on products, and services, making sure they get discounts on items they really want, 10% birthdays discounts and 10% discounts for pensioners on Wednesdays, available both online and instore.

Existing Builders cardholders will automatically become part of Builders+. New shoppers can apply on the Builders website or at any store.

Rewards programmes remain popular

The popularity of rewards programmes among South Africans remains high, as many consumers look to find ways to stretch their pockets and make the most out of their everyday purchases.

In 2021, Truth & BrandMapp-South African Loyalty Whitepaper, reported an increase in South Africans using rewards programmes, this up to 74%.

This stemming from a pool of over 33,000 South Africans, with an income of more than R10,000 a month. The group also notes that, despite this representing a portion of the entire population, the percentage speaks to 100% of South Africa’s taxpayers.

As a result of this popularity, more and more South African brands are including rewards as part of their customer relations strategy.