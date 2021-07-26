First Soko District retail concept to open at Rosebank Mall

Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
Despite the tumultuous year that 2020 was and the rocky year that 2021 is proving to be, there are a number of big moves happening in the local tourism and hospitality industry. These openings not only provide employment for an industry that has seen massive job losses over the last 16 months, but it also gives us hope that tourism will pick up once again.
Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg will soon be home to the first Soko District, a new multi-brand retail concept that aims to re-tell the retail story. The shopping space will feature various brands across apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, food, babywear, furniture and homeware.
Source: Supplied
Incorporating the Swahili word for ‘market’ ‘soko’, Soko District aims to create a platform that "enables purpose-driven brands to create meaningful connections with their customers" through a flexible digital leasing platform, without the significant financial commitments in the traditional retail environment.
The district will partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who want to encourage customers to experience products first-hand rather than online, in a relatable space that fosters a sense of community and support for brands. It also plans to showcase new brands with the potential to grow beyond what may have been possible in a traditional retail setup.
Source: Supplied
"Soko District wants to enable retailers because if they succeed in this space, then Soko District does well too," the company said in a statement.
Each brand within the district has a completely customisable space, which means customers can easily recognise their favourite store. From a shopfitting perspective nothing goes to waste, said Soko District, with even shop branding being recycled into stylish shopping bags after use.
The first Soko District at Rosebank Mall will open on 30 July 2021. Below is a list of brands that will form part of the initial offering:
Nu Nues Annapatat Kids Oliver Vagary Rialheim Flight Mahone the Quiet Junkie Bummel Shoes Mos Wear Kayla Stam KoiKoi Clothing Danielle Frylinck Era by DJ Zinhle Just Rrrraw Chocolate Darling Sweet Ledikana Graze The Chairman Homeware & Furniture Co. Mpahla Sneaker & Apparel Lebo Got Eats The Lollipop League
