For the upcoming Rugby World Cup, Takalot and Samsung's #BackTheBucks is back.

Takealot and Samsung's #BackTheBucks promotion is back

Launched 2019, #BackTheBucks, promised all shoppers who bought selected Samsung TVs a full refund should the Springboks win the tournament.

Within days of the Springboks brought home the gold, all 346 qualifying shoppers were fully refunded the purchase price of their TV, with

over R4m worth of Samsung TVs refunded across the country.

Now Takealot shoppers will once again be given the opportunity to prove their loyalty with an even bigger #BackTheBucks promotion.

From 1 August shoppers who buy select Samsung TVs stand to get a refund if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. This year there will be R10m worth of TVs as part of the promotion.

“This is a great opportunity for South Africans to show their support while watching their favourite champions do what they do best; remind us that the South African spirit is unstoppable and undefeatable,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, chief marketing officer at Takealot.