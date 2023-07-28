South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi is South African Tourism's new global brand advocate.

Siya Kolisi was announced as South African Tourism's new brand advocate on Thursday. Source: Supplied.

Kolisi is the first of the brand advocates who will take part in a new campaign - The best of us - to celebrate South African excellence.

Inspiration

“With the Rugby World Cup starting in September in France, and as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming tournament, Siya is the perfect person to partner with South African Tourism in our marketing and promotional efforts as we seek to attract more travellers to come to visit our country. He is an exceptional South African whose story and journey inspire people from various parts of the globe. He is a true South African

icon,” says acting chief executive officer at South African Tourism, Nomasonto Ndlovu.

The partnership is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.

Hailing from Zwide, a Township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province, Kolisi has captured the hearts of South Africans and the world as captain of the South African rugby team, the Springboks.

Proud advocate

"I’m super excited about this partnership because as a proud advocate for our country, I’ve always spoken about how much I love South Africa, and what a special place it is,"

Kolisi commented. "I see this partnership as an opportunity to promote the entire tourism sector in South Africa, and I want to be a leading voice in encouraging everyone to come and see the best of what the country, and we as South Africans, have to offer."

South African Tourism’s year-long collaboration will see Kolisi represent the country in different capacities as it aims to re-position South Africa locally and internationally.

“With the global tourism industry well on its recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, various destinations are showcasing their tourism offerings to attract travellers. For South Africa we know where our best comes from. It comes from our unique places, our exceptional people and our authentic and rich cultures and way of life,” adds Ndlovu.

The tourism industry and media stakeholders gathered at a star-studded event on Thursday evening which kicked off with a song for the campaign by Jazz legend Vusi Mahlasela.