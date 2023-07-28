Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceTopco MediaDash Digital StudioJNPRGfK – An NIQ CompanyJacaranda FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesHustle MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationTractor OutdoorGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding News South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Siya Kolisi is South African Tourism's new global brand advocate

28 Jul 2023
South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi is South African Tourism's new global brand advocate.
Siya Kolisi was announced as South African Tourism's new brand advocate on Thursday. Source: Supplied.
Siya Kolisi was announced as South African Tourism's new brand advocate on Thursday. Source: Supplied.

Kolisi is the first of the brand advocates who will take part in a new campaign - The best of us - to celebrate South African excellence.

Inspiration

“With the Rugby World Cup starting in September in France, and as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming tournament, Siya is the perfect person to partner with South African Tourism in our marketing and promotional efforts as we seek to attract more travellers to come to visit our country. He is an exceptional South African whose story and journey inspire people from various parts of the globe. He is a true South African
icon,” says acting chief executive officer at South African Tourism, Nomasonto Ndlovu.

Image supplied: Springbok teammates Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, and Siya Kolisi are joined by The Kiffness in the Green Mamba, the Bok team’s official Toyota Hilux
Toyota South Africa's Springbok The Kiffness campaign resonates with fans

24 Jul 2023

The partnership is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.

Hailing from Zwide, a Township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province, Kolisi has captured the hearts of South Africans and the world as captain of the South African rugby team, the Springboks.

Proud advocate

"I’m super excited about this partnership because as a proud advocate for our country, I’ve always spoken about how much I love South Africa, and what a special place it is,"

Kolisi commented. "I see this partnership as an opportunity to promote the entire tourism sector in South Africa, and I want to be a leading voice in encouraging everyone to come and see the best of what the country, and we as South Africans, have to offer."

South African Tourism’s year-long collaboration will see Kolisi represent the country in different capacities as it aims to re-position South Africa locally and internationally.

“With the global tourism industry well on its recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, various destinations are showcasing their tourism offerings to attract travellers. For South Africa we know where our best comes from. It comes from our unique places, our exceptional people and our authentic and rich cultures and way of life,” adds Ndlovu.

The tourism industry and media stakeholders gathered at a star-studded event on Thursday evening which kicked off with a song for the campaign by Jazz legend Vusi Mahlasela.

NextOptions
Read more: brand, South African Tourism, campaign, Springboks, advocate, Siya Kolisi

Related

Nkosodumo Mfini is the managing director of Superfoods. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Nkosodumo Mfini, managing director of Superfoods at Tiger Brands1 day ago
Source:
Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X24 Jul 2023
Image supplied: Springbok teammates Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, and Siya Kolisi are joined by The Kiffness in the Green Mamba, the Bok team’s official Toyota Hilux
Toyota South Africa's Springbok The Kiffness campaign resonates with fans24 Jul 2023
Samori Gambrah is the global brand director for Captain Morgan. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheBrandManager: Samori Gambrah, global brand director for Captain Morgan14 Jul 2023
Source:
Red Bull's F1 dominance showcases the extreme power of sports marketing10 Jul 2023
The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.
Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks6 Jul 2023
Vilosha Soni is the managing director of Tiger Brands’ home and personal care category. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Vilosha Soni, managing director of Tiger Brands' home & personal care category29 Jun 2023
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing28 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz