SA brands score nods at global Craft Beer Marketing Awards

14 Jul 2022
The 2022 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) "Crushie" winners were announced recently, and two South African brands scooped titles in the global competition.
Local Brewery & Co.'s winning design. Source: Supplied

Cape Town-based Local Brewery & Co. won a Platinum Crushie for Best Bottle Design designed by Daniel Ting Chong, while Johannesburg's Tolokazi Beer scooped a Platinum Crushie for Best Packaging Design for Bottles, designed by Satta Design.

Recognising craft beer creativity

The CBMAs is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating craft beer brands in the retail marketplace.

Tolokazi Beer's winning design. Source: Supplied

Most of this year's winners were announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Facebook Live and the final winners were announced on stage at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis, United States.

For its third year, the CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe from five regions. A total of 250 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world.

This year there are 89 Platinum Crushie winners, 135 Gold Crushie winners and 26 Global Crushie winners.

All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs 2022 winners gallery.

International judging panel

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation and calibre of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” said CBMAs cofounder Jim McCune. “More than 500 judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year. Critiquing nearly 40 categories for each of five global regions. The judges had it tough, they really had to split hairs!”

Most notable for the 2022 awards season is the expansion of the judges panel from around 300 last year to 500 industry professional judges this year in over 24 countries.

25 Feb 2022

The presenting sponsor for the third year in a row was Hillebrand-Gori. Other major sponsors included Arryved, Inx and the EGC Group.

The fourth CBMAS season kicks off in September. Early-bird entries for the 2023 CBMAS awards season and judge recruitment will start being accepted from 12 September.

Read more: packaging design, branding, craft beer, beer brewing



Let's do Biz