Checkers Little Garden is back, with locally-made seedling kits

24 Aug 2020
Checkers' popular Little Garden collectables promotion is back by popular demand, with 24 new locally-produced, season-appropriate and bee-friendly seedling kits to collect - including 10 vegetables, 8 flowers and 6 herbs.


“Little Garden was a hit when we first launched it two years ago, and our customers have repeatedly asked us to bring it back. Gardening is a great activity for young and old, especially now that people are spending so much more time at home,” says Willie Peters, general manager: marketing at Checkers.

Each Little Garden 2 seedling kit contains a compostable pot, a soil pod, seed tape and pop-out name tag. The materials are all either compostable or recyclable: the compostable pots are made from paper pulp, the seed tape is made from paper which is compostable, the soil pods are made of coconut husk and the collector’s tray and packaging are recyclable.



150 jobs created


Production of the Little Garden 2 seedling kits took place at a local facility in Johannesburg, managed by a team of 156 employees – mostly women – who were provided with specialised training in order to get this intricate job done.

“Finding a local production facility with the capacity to manage the volumes required for an initiative such as Little Garden was a top priority for us, and we are especially pleased that it created much-needed employment for so many women,” explains Peters.


Little Garden 2 runs from Monday, 24 August 2020 until stocks last. Xtra Savings members will be rewarded with a seedling kit for every R200 that they spend in Checkers and Checkers Hyper supermarkets.
