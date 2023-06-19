McDonald's opens highly anticipated drive-thru at La Lucia Mall

La Lucia Mall, the premier shopping destination located in the upmarket suburb of La Lucia, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has an exciting new addition to its dining experience. McDonald's, the global fast-food favourite, has opened its doors, bringing its iconic and mouth-watering menu to La Lucia.

The restaurant, which includes a drive-thru at the Armstrong Avenue entrance has already started trading to enthusiastic customer response.

McDonald's is proud to announce the opening of a new restaurant at La Lucia Mall, according to restaurant owners Prakash and Sanjay Nathoo. "Many of our loyal guests reside in the beautiful suburb of La Lucia, many of whom shop at La Lucia Mall. La Lucia Mall is an iconic and established shopping mall in Durban and continues to improve its offering to shoppers. As McDonald’s, we believe our presence is a good fit to further enhance this destination for La Lucia locals."

The Nathoos added that McDonald's and La Lucia Mall are a great fit, saying, "La Lucia Mall is a family-oriented market, and McDonald's serves families. We wanted to provide convenience to our loyal guests in this popular area."

With well-established track records of serving customers and the community, La Lucia Mall and McDonald’s are a power pairing.

Growthpoint Properties retail leasing manager for KwaZulu-Natal, Nazrana Premlall, remarks, “We are excited to add another leading retail brand to La Lucia Mall and continue its four-decade track record of catering to the community by giving them when they need and want. The introduction of McDonald’s to a previously underused area of parking adds to the mall’s extensive variety of stores, dining options, and entertainment activities. With its impressive architecture, beautiful surroundings, and convenient location, La Lucia Mall is superbly positioned to continue to be a favourite spot for locals and tourists alike.”

McDonald's needs no introduction. Founded in the United States in 1940, McDonald's has grown to become one of the world's most recognisable brands, serving 69 million+ customers daily in 119+ countries. The first McDonald's restaurant in South Africa opened in 1995, and since then, the chain has grown to 320+ restaurants across the country.

As a brand that prides itself on providing quick, convenient, and affordable food, McDonald's has become a favourite among South Africans. The company has been able to adapt its menu to cater to local tastes and preferences, while still maintaining its core offerings, such as the iconic Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers.

To tailor its offerings to the La Lucia market, McDonald's has designed a light, comfortable, and contemporary interior that is ideal for families and residents of the region. The restaurant's drive-thru also features the latest technology, including digital screens, to further enhance and speed up the experience.

When asked what shoppers can expect from McDonald's in general, the Nathoos said, "Great food, family value, served consistently and quickly."

McDonald's has been expanding rapidly in South Africa, with plans to open more restaurants in the coming years.

“With its convenient location, iconic status, and commitment to providing great food and value, McDonald's is sure to be a hit with shoppers at La Lucia Mall,” says Michelle Gerber, Growthpoint Retail portfolio manager for La Lucia Mall.