Urban Brew Studios named South Africa's Best Production Company

Urban Brew Studios, one of South Africa’s leading production companies, was named Best Production Company in South Africa at the 2023 National Film & TV Awards. The hit Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African, produced by Urban Brew, was also recognised as the Best Entertainment Show.

“For over 30 years, Urban Brew has been at the forefront of African storytelling, producing award-winning content that reflects the rich diversity and vibrant cultures of our continent,” said Calvin Sefala, chief executive officer at Urban Brew Studios. “We are humbled and honoured to be recognised for this work, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional African stories for Africans by Africans.”

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa celebrate the achievements of South African filmmakers and television creators. The awards are voted for by the public to recognise and celebrate creative excellence in a wide range of categories, including best film, best television series, best acting, best directing, and best technical achievements.

From its iconic youth programming like YoTV, LiveAMP and Friends Like These, to popular channels like Dumisa TV and ONE Gospel, Urban Brew’s content has become a staple in many African homes. Young Famous and African, which debuted on Netflix in 2022, is a local, regional, and global smash hit celebrated for helping to amplify African stories and talents on the regional and global stage.

Zari Hassan, one of the stars of Young, Famous and African, was named Best Female TV Personality of 2023 at the same awards.

Urban Brew has announced a number of pioneering new shows in the pipeline, including the South African version of the hit Netflix reality show The Ultimatum. The company also produces Forever Thina, currently airing Sundays at 19:00 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Seasons 1 and 2 of Young Famous and African are available to binge on Netflix with season 3 in production.