Africa


South Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King

23 May 2023
Issued by: Burger King
The Whopper owes its enduring fame to its commitment to high-quality ingredients.
South Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King

Burger King celebrates the enduring popularity of its flagship burger, the Whopper, which is renowned for its delectable taste and unbeatable value for money.

With a history spanning nearly 70 years, the Whopper has become an iconic symbol of the Burger King brand globally, and it is a massive favourite among South Africans.

Its rich heritage and unwavering appeal have contributed to its status as a beloved classic loved by burger enthusiasts worldwide.

The best ingredients

The Whopper owes its enduring fame to its commitment to high-quality ingredients. Each burger features a flame-grilled, 100% pure beef patty, meticulously cooked to perfection, ensuring a consistently delicious flavour with every bite.

Complementing the patty are freshly sliced tomatoes, onions, pickles, lettuce, and a delectable combination of tomato sauce with creamy mayonnaise, offering a tantalizing medley of tastes and textures.

For those with specific preferences, the mayonnaise can be removed upon request.

What sets the Whopper apart is its unwavering dedication to using 100% natural ingredients.

Completely free from artificial preservatives, colourants, or flavours, the Whopper embodies the authentic, wholesome flavours that South Africans have come to cherish.

Burger King firmly believes that real food tastes better, and its commitment to natural ingredients extends to avoiding artificial elements such as MSG and high-fructose corn syrup.

This commitment has already enabled Burger King to prevent a staggering 8,500 tonnes of these unhealthy ingredients from being used.

South Africa's favourite burger delights taste buds at Burger King

Healthy food that tastes great

Burger King's dedication to providing an exceptional culinary experience doesn't end with the Whopper.

The brand is diligently working towards extending its focus on 100% natural ingredients to the entirety of its menu.

By embracing this commitment, Burger King aims to consistently deliver the highest quality and tastiest options for its customers.

Whether you are dining in at Burger King or grabbing a meal to go, the Whopper deserves a prominent place on your order.

Made with the finest ingredients, this mouth-watering masterpiece offers unbeatable value for money and is guaranteed to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites.

Click here to learn why the Whopper should be your next order.

Burger King
Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.
