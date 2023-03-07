Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsHeineken South AfricaStilesBizcommunity.comNIQPerfect WordGO Content LabKantarLGWunderman ThompsonTPDCOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA food producers expect muted demand from struggling shoppers

7 Mar 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
RCL Foods and AVI said demand was expected to remain muted as consumers grapple with high costs of living and they saw little relief in input cost pressures, which will force them to continue raising prices.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Consumer goods producers globally have lifted prices to cope with surging costs for almost all raw materials, energy and packaging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded pandemic-related supply chain logjams. But they face a challenge in how much they can raise prices without sacrificing sales as increasingly cost-conscious consumers trade down.

The effects of high commodity and energy costs were felt by South Africa's RCL Foods as it dropped interim dividend plans after its half-year earnings slumped 22.4% and dented margins despite price hikes to offset the costs.

AVI, which also sells clothes, managed to clinch a marginal rise in half-year earnings due to price increases but sales volumes suffered in some categories as a consequence.

Power crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector
Power crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector

Issued by NIQ 28 Feb 2023

The food producers said further price hikes were expected in their second half, with the costs to run diesel generators to deal with the rolling power cuts exacerbating input cost pressures.

"We need that input cost relief as soon as possible," RCL's chief financial officer Rob Field told Reuters. He saw little relief in sight for better commodity pricing in the short term.

Last month, SA's biggest food producer Tiger Brands said while it expected a significant reduction in inflation in its basket in the second half, prices were expected to rise in low double digits.

Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Tiger Brands grows sales after price hikes

By 21 Feb 2023

Protecting margins

The further price increases are expected to continue to mute consumer demand, the producers said, with AVI chief executive Simon Crutchley telling investors that the main focus would be on protecting margins.

Many consumers have turned to cheaper private label products and alternative brands as they grapple with once-in-a-generation levels of inflation, high-interest rates and transport costs.

Volumes of RCL's value-tiered products were significantly up in the period and the producer plans to bring more to the market, Field told Reuters.

Both companies said they were considering increasing investments in backup power to deal with the energy crisis.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Read more: food prices, Tiger Brands, food production, Simon Crutchley, food retail, RCL Foods, food manufacturing, Nqobile Dludla, AVI Ltd

Related

Source:
AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes22 hours ago
Source: RCL Foods
RCL Foods scraps dividend as rising costs dent profit23 hours ago
South African companies to showcase at Foodex
South African companies to showcase at Foodex2 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Woolworths' profit up 75%, but SA's power crisis will hurt growth1 Mar 2023
New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain 26 February 2023. Reuters / Albert Gea
Nokia signs deal with MTN to expand 5G in South Africa28 Feb 2023
Power crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector
NIQPower crisis creates a globally unprecedented environment for SA retail sector28 Feb 2023
Source: ©hxdyl -
#Budget2023: Mostly positive but some disappointment - Consumer Goods Council24 Feb 2023
Shoprite Group CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. Source: Shoprite Group
SA's grocery CEOs urge govt to rethink diesel rebates24 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz