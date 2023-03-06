Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Heineken South AfricaStilesBizcommunity.comNIQPerfect WordGO Content LabKantarLGWunderman ThompsonTPDCOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


RCL Foods scraps dividend as rising costs dent profit

6 Mar 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
South African food producer RCL Foods on Monday, 6 March dropped interim dividend plans after its half-year earnings slumped 22.4% due to high commodity and energy costs.
Source: RCL Foods
Source: RCL Foods

Consumer goods producers globally have lifted prices to cope with surging costs for almost all raw materials, energy and packaging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded pandemic-related supply chain logjams.

Though many consumers seem to accept the increased prices, the hikes have only partially offset the costs, squeezing companies' margins.

In addition, crippling rolling power cuts added direct costs of R96m during the period, the maker of Selati sugar, Ouma Rusks and Rainbow Chickens food products said.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Woolworths' profit up 75%, but SA's power crisis will hurt growth

By 1 Mar 2023

RCL said its headline earnings per share for the six-month period ended December fell to 56.4 cents, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 8.9% to R1.2bn. EBITDA margin dropped 1.7 percentage point to 5.8%.

Still, revenue rose 17.6% to R20.2bn, benefiting from higher pricing across all business units, combined with higher volumes in the sugar and chicken businesses.

Shareholders will not be provided an interim payout, RCL said, adding that it needs to preserve cash while grappling with rising costs and legally separating its chicken and Vector Logistics businesses.

NextOptions

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Read more: Vector Logistics, food production, Rainbow Chickens, Ouma Rusks, RCL Foods, food manufacturing, Selati, Nqobile Dludla

Related

South African companies to showcase at Foodex
South African companies to showcase at Foodex2 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Woolworths' profit up 75%, but SA's power crisis will hurt growth1 Mar 2023
New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain 26 February 2023. Reuters / Albert Gea
Nokia signs deal with MTN to expand 5G in South Africa28 Feb 2023
Shoprite Group CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. Source: Shoprite Group
SA's grocery CEOs urge govt to rethink diesel rebates24 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Truworths' earnings boosted by credit sales24 Feb 2023
How Njabulo Sithole went from home baker to thriving Pick n Pay supplier
How Njabulo Sithole went from home baker to thriving Pick n Pay supplier23 Feb 2023
Shoprite launches private label range sourced from local SMMEs
Shoprite launches private label range sourced from local SMMEs22 Feb 2023
Source: Bidcorp
Bidcorp profit surges on resurgent demand22 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz