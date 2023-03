Pepkor Holdings raised R1.2bn in the South African bond market this week, the owner of South African clothing brands Pep and Ackermans said on Friday, 3 March.

Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

The company said in a statement that the bonds were 3.5 times oversubscribed at auction.

"Proceeds from the issuance will be used to replace existing programme funding and further strengthens the Group's liquidity and debt repayment profile," Pepkor said.

At 30 September 2022, Pepkor's net debt amounted to R7.1bn, it added.