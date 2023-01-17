Industries

Blxckie the new Hunter's brand ambassador #BlxckiexHunter's

17 Jan 2023
Issued by: Distell
Hunter's Premium Cider, best known for refreshing youth culture, announces Blxckie, aka Somnyama, as the new ambassador for the brand. The Durban-born and raised rapper has been dominating the music scene since 2020 and was recently named the hottest MC of the year in 2022. He is currently one of the most awarded artists in South Africa, making him one of the most sought-after artists in the entertainment industry.
Blxckie the new Hunter's brand ambassador #BlxckiexHunter's

With such an impactful voice in the consumer and music space, Blxckie adds to the brand’s plans for building an inclusive and well-represented voice in youth culture.

“We’ve already collaborated on some pretty cool initiatives throughout the year, but the partnership is now finally official,” says Saarah Joubert, brand manager at Hunter’s Cider. Hunter’s is a brand with a key focus on youth culture and creative expression, with music taking centre stage.

To announce the launch of the partnership, the super star posted the below snap on his social media platforms with the caption:

Blxckie the new Hunter's brand ambassador #BlxckiexHunter's

When South Africa was in lockdown and our young adult audience could not enjoy live music, Hunter’s kept musicians in business through platforms such as the Lockdown House Party, and when the restrictions were lifted, Hunter’s was one of the first brands to host a concert with a mandate to support the South African entertainment and events sector. Hunter’s has most recently used its Hunter’s X Jacquel Culture House (Hunter’s X JCH) initiative to uplift up-and-coming musicians throughout the year.

#RefreshTheRules #HuntersRefreshes #BlxckiexHunters’ #StaySafe

Hunter’s Premium Cider promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

Facebook: @HuntersCider | @JacquelCultureHouse
Twitter: @HuntersCider | @JacquelCXHouse
Instagram: @HuntersCider | @JacquelCultureHouse

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
