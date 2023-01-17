Blxckie the new Hunter's brand ambassador #BlxckiexHunter's

Hunter's Premium Cider, best known for refreshing youth culture, announces Blxckie, aka Somnyama, as the new ambassador for the brand. The Durban-born and raised rapper has been dominating the music scene since 2020 and was recently named the hottest MC of the year in 2022. He is currently one of the most awarded artists in South Africa, making him one of the most sought-after artists in the entertainment industry.

With such an impactful voice in the consumer and music space, Blxckie adds to the brand’s plans for building an inclusive and well-represented voice in youth culture.

“We’ve already collaborated on some pretty cool initiatives throughout the year, but the partnership is now finally official,” says Saarah Joubert, brand manager at Hunter’s Cider. Hunter’s is a brand with a key focus on youth culture and creative expression, with music taking centre stage.

To announce the launch of the partnership, the super star posted the below snap on his social media platforms with the caption:

When South Africa was in lockdown and our young adult audience could not enjoy live music, Hunter’s kept musicians in business through platforms such as the Lockdown House Party, and when the restrictions were lifted, Hunter’s was one of the first brands to host a concert with a mandate to support the South African entertainment and events sector. Hunter’s has most recently used its Hunter’s X Jacquel Culture House (Hunter’s X JCH) initiative to uplift up-and-coming musicians throughout the year.

