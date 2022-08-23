Show up, glow up, and step up your career with Bernini

Bernini presents the Glow Up Bootcamp

Bernini – the Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine – is introducing a sophisticated new 500ml can and is inviting Glow Getters to be part of the Glow Up through a series of masterclasses called the ‘Bernini Glow Up Bootcamp’ hosted by their brand ambassador Linda Mtoba, alongside a likeminded group of multi-faceted South African influencers.

The iconic Linda Mtoba will be sharing her tips on ‘branding yourself for success’; financial goddess, Phumelele Zwane, will be talking about ‘making your finances glow’; wellness coach and entrepreneur Phemelo Segoe on ‘bringing your best-self to an interview’; actress and philanthropist, Thabisile Zikhali, on ‘finding balance and glowing in life’ and TV presenter and businesswoman, Roxy Burger, on ‘starting your own business’.

“We truly believe in the real unbound potential of women and our Glow Up Bootcamp gives women the chance to tap into this potential through practical tips from other Glow Getters who are taking their potential to the world” says Bernini’s Marketing Manager, Paigon Prince.

In addition to the Glow Up Bootcamp, consumers can head in store and buy any 6-pack of Bernini for a chance to win their share of R250 000 to step up their own careers. There are five weekly R50,000 prizes up for grabs.

Bernini is a proud advocate of South African women and is on a mission to help them realise their sparkling potential. The Glow Up Bootcamp sessions are the latest part of Bernini’s ‘We Are Women’ campaign centered around empowering women. This initiative also includes the Bernini Squadcast – a platform for open, honest conversations with confident, independent, and empowered SA women; and supports One Voice SA Training Programme, to empower SA Women with Entrepreneurship and Workplace Preparedness Skills, enabling financial freedom and upliftment.

The Glow Up Bootcamp was launched at a sparkling Women’s Month event on 11 August where Glow Getters and influencers had a chance to glow up, show up, step up, and mingle with some of the Bootcamp experts and other powerful women.

Viewers are encouraged to watch and engage with the Glow Up Bootcamp on Bernini’s Facebook page on Instagram, and on Twitter @BerniniSA.

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18 Years.

About Bernini

Bernini is the only Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine with Flavours. This sparkling grape wine-based spritzer is for women ready to embrace their potential, with the courage to be true to themselves. Bernini is available in a range of Blush, Classic, and Amber variants in 275ml bottles, 300ml cans, and now 500ml cans. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini’s socials to find out more.



