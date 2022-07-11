Durbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa

Close to 673 wines were entered this year and tasted by three international and six local judges, chaired by leading wine authority Michael Fridjohn.
The cumulative total of awards achieved by Durbanville Hills resulted in being named 2nd with most notably the Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 achieving a gold medal with a 97/100 score, and named one of the Top 10 red wines on show.
Cellar master Martin Moore is overjoyed at this incredible achievement for the cellar where he has been at the helm for 24 vintages.
“Our wines have truly shone the past few years at all the major local and international wine competitions. It’s very gratifying to see how the years of understanding our unique cool climate together with our incredibly skilled winemaking, cellar team, viticulturists and grape producers, have worked towards the common goal of creating wines that truly reflect our terroir and passion for making remarkable wines.”
