Durbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa

At the prestigious 2022 Trophy Wine Show, Durbanville Hills has been named 2nd in the Top 10 list of wine producers.

Close to 673 wines were entered this year and tasted by three international and six local judges, chaired by leading wine authority Michael Fridjohn.

The cumulative total of awards achieved by Durbanville Hills resulted in being named 2nd with most notably the Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 achieving a gold medal with a 97/100 score, and named one of the Top 10 red wines on show.

Cellar master Martin Moore is overjoyed at this incredible achievement for the cellar where he has been at the helm for 24 vintages.

“Our wines have truly shone the past few years at all the major local and international wine competitions. It’s very gratifying to see how the years of understanding our unique cool climate together with our incredibly skilled winemaking, cellar team, viticulturists and grape producers, have worked towards the common goal of creating wines that truly reflect our terroir and passion for making remarkable wines.”

The list of Durbanville Hills awards:

Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 - Gold, Top 10 Red, 97/100

Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Promenade Pinotage 2019 – Silver, 92/100

Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2021 – Silver, 91/100

Durbanville Hills The Tangram White Blend 2020 – Silver, 91/100

Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Garden Chenin Blanc 2021 – Bronze, 89/100

Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs Méthode Cap Classique 2018 – Bronze, 87/100

The Top 10 producers are:

Spier Wine Farm Durbanville Hills Paul Cluver Wines Jordan Wine Estate Warwick Wine Estate Brookdale Estate Bon Courage Wine Estate Glen Carlou Kleine Zalze The Drift Estate

Order the award-winning wines now by visiting 2020 The Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon | Port2Port Online Wine Store.



