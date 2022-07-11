Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopDistellMpact PlasticsAfriGISPyrotecBurger KingBizcommunity.comBMi ResearchWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • IM Technical Writer Edenvale
  • UK Customer Service Work from home
  • Social Media Manager Edenvale
  • Key Account Manager Edenvale
  • Senior Java Angular Vue JS AWS Software Engineer Sandton
  • Sales Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Durbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa

    11 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    At the prestigious 2022 Trophy Wine Show, Durbanville Hills has been named 2nd in the Top 10 list of wine producers.
    Durbanville Hills announced as Top 2 Winery in South Africa

    Close to 673 wines were entered this year and tasted by three international and six local judges, chaired by leading wine authority Michael Fridjohn.

    The cumulative total of awards achieved by Durbanville Hills resulted in being named 2nd with most notably the Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 achieving a gold medal with a 97/100 score, and named one of the Top 10 red wines on show.

    Cellar master Martin Moore is overjoyed at this incredible achievement for the cellar where he has been at the helm for 24 vintages.

    “Our wines have truly shone the past few years at all the major local and international wine competitions. It’s very gratifying to see how the years of understanding our unique cool climate together with our incredibly skilled winemaking, cellar team, viticulturists and grape producers, have worked towards the common goal of creating wines that truly reflect our terroir and passion for making remarkable wines.”

    The list of Durbanville Hills awards:

    • Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 - Gold, Top 10 Red, 97/100
    • Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Promenade Pinotage 2019 – Silver, 92/100
    • Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2021 – Silver, 91/100
    • Durbanville Hills The Tangram White Blend 2020 – Silver, 91/100
    • Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Garden Chenin Blanc 2021 – Bronze, 89/100
    • Durbanville Hills Blanc de Blancs Méthode Cap Classique 2018 – Bronze, 87/100

    The Top 10 producers are:

    1. Spier Wine Farm
    2. Durbanville Hills
    3. Paul Cluver Wines
    4. Jordan Wine Estate
    5. Warwick Wine Estate
    6. Brookdale Estate
    7. Bon Courage Wine Estate
    8. Glen Carlou
    9. Kleine Zalze
    10. The Drift Estate

    Order the award-winning wines now by visiting 2020 The Castle of Good Hope Cabernet Sauvignon | Port2Port Online Wine Store.

    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: wine awards, Durbanville Hills, Martin Moore



    Related

    Image by Liesl Engelbrecht
    Durbanville Wine Valley hosts another wine-and-dine series29 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Durbanville Wine Valley hosts Harvest Festival10 Mar 2022
    World top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills
    DistellWorld top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills4 Feb 2022
    New wine range encapsulates the vibrancy of Cape Town
    DistellNew wine range encapsulates the vibrancy of Cape Town8 Dec 2021
    Durbanville Hills launches lower alcohol wine range
    DistellDurbanville Hills launches lower alcohol wine range11 Aug 2021
    Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners announced
    Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners announced7 Oct 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz