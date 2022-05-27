Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have a chilli burger with a Shuuu moment

In Mzansi, there's no shortage of spicy situations calling for a 'SJOE!' (or 'Sho!' or 'Shuuu!'), which can only mean one of two things - either something has gone terribly wrong or gone perfectly right. Spice adds a little flavour to our lives, from a taxi door unhinging when you get off, to tasting something with a chilli kick. To keep the Sjoe moments going for chilli lovers, the king of chilli sauce and Burger King®, both known for continuously pushing the flavour envelope, have come together to offer Mzansi the king of chilli burgers.
The new Hot Chilli Lover burger with Tabasco® Sauce is explicitly made for Mzansi's spicy food lovers. The Hot Chilli Lover burger has the flagship 100% pure beef patty, flame-grilled to perfection, topped with melty cheese and some spicy angry onions. On top of the onions, there are ripe, hand-cut tomatoes and crisp lettuce. For Hot Chilli Lovers Burger King® has added Jalapenos. We're talking jalapenos and then some to bring the heat and for the distinct spicy kick, Tabasco® sauce. On both ends, a red chilli bun created the ultimate, tastiest chilli infused burger ever.
At Burger King®, we have been flame-grilling since the day we started in 1954. That’s right, since day one. We only use real fire to give you the beef patty you deserve, always giving people the very best flame-grilled burgers. Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have the king of chilli burgers.