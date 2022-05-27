Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have a chilli burger with a Shuuu moment

In Mzansi, there's no shortage of spicy situations calling for a 'SJOE!' (or 'Sho!' or 'Shuuu!'), which can only mean one of two things - either something has gone terribly wrong or gone perfectly right. Spice adds a little flavour to our lives, from a taxi door unhinging when you get off, to tasting something with a chilli kick. To keep the Sjoe moments going for chilli lovers, the king of chilli sauce and Burger King®, both known for continuously pushing the flavour envelope, have come together to offer Mzansi the king of chilli burgers.