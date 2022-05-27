Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

RX AfricaBizcommunity.comHeineken South AfricaBidvest MobilityBMi ResearchMpact PlasticsLGOliverInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-Commerce Executive Johannesburg
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have a chilli burger with a Shuuu moment

    27 May 2022
    Issued by: Burger King
    In Mzansi, there's no shortage of spicy situations calling for a 'SJOE!' (or 'Sho!' or 'Shuuu!'), which can only mean one of two things - either something has gone terribly wrong or gone perfectly right. Spice adds a little flavour to our lives, from a taxi door unhinging when you get off, to tasting something with a chilli kick. To keep the Sjoe moments going for chilli lovers, the king of chilli sauce and Burger King®, both known for continuously pushing the flavour envelope, have come together to offer Mzansi the king of chilli burgers.
    Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have a chilli burger with a Shuuu moment

    The new Hot Chilli Lover burger with Tabasco® Sauce is explicitly made for Mzansi's spicy food lovers. The Hot Chilli Lover burger has the flagship 100% pure beef patty, flame-grilled to perfection, topped with melty cheese and some spicy angry onions. On top of the onions, there are ripe, hand-cut tomatoes and crisp lettuce. For Hot Chilli Lovers Burger King® has added Jalapenos. We're talking jalapenos and then some to bring the heat and for the distinct spicy kick, Tabasco® sauce. On both ends, a red chilli bun created the ultimate, tastiest chilli infused burger ever.

    At Burger King®, we have been flame-grilling since the day we started in 1954. That’s right, since day one. We only use real fire to give you the beef patty you deserve, always giving people the very best flame-grilled burgers. Why settle for a chilli burger when you can have the king of chilli burgers.

    Available at a Burger King® near you, you can now celebrate ‘SJOE!’ moments the way they deserve to be celebrated - https://www.burgerking.co.za/hot-chilli-lovers.

    NextOptions
    Burger King
    Welcome to BURGER KING® South Africa, the HOME OF THE WHOPPER®.

    Related

    Burger King and Tabasco create the Hot Chilli Lover... Grey adds the shuuu!
    Grey AfricaBurger King and Tabasco create the Hot Chilli Lover... Grey adds the shuuu!13 Apr 2022
    SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked
    SA's most plant-based friendly fast food chains ranked5 Apr 2022
    #wombstories won top campaign for 2022
    Warc rankings for Creative 100 released15 Mar 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Tasty fast-food moves
    #OrchidsandOnions: Tasty fast-food moves1 Feb 2022
    Burger King and Grey launch humorous campaign for &quot;King of the Day&quot; value deals
    Grey AfricaBurger King and Grey launch humorous campaign for "King of the Day" value deals31 Jan 2022
    Image supplied
    The good, the bad and the epic fails: social media lessons from 202113 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz